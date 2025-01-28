Story ProgressBack to home
India vs England LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Mohammed Shami Makes Long-Awaited Comeback, In-Form Star Rested
India vs England 3rd T20I LIVE Score: India won the toss and opted to bowl in the third T20I against England. Pacer Mohammed Shami made his comeback to the playing XI.
IND vs ENG 3rd T20I Match LIVE Score© BCCI
India vs England 3rd T20I, LIVE Updates: India take on England in the third T20I of the five-match series in Rajkot, hoping to wrap up a series victory. India enter the game with a 2-0 lead in the series, following a thrilling two-wicket win in the second T20I, courtesy of Tilak Varma's superb knock of 72. All eyes are also on captain Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir, on whether any changes will be made. One selection dilemma comes in the form of pacer Mohammed Shami, who is yet to play for India in the ongoing series, but has been selected for the Champions Trophy 2025 squad. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of India vs England 3rd T20I -
- 18:34 (IST)IND vs ENG 3rd T20I LIVE: Mohammed Shami returns!Mohammed Shami returns! Arshdeep Singh, who has been in such good form, has been rested for the game. Straight swap for Team India.Shami will play makes his India comeback after 14 months. It will be his first game since the 2023 World Cup Final.
- 18:28 (IST)IND vs ENG 3rd T20I LIVE: RCB batters strugglingEngland have as many as three batters who will play for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2025, but all of them have struggled for form.Phil Salt has got out in the first over in both games, Liam Livingstone has managed a total of 13 runs, and Jacob Bethell got dropped!
- 18:14 (IST)IND vs ENG 3rd T20I LIVE: Can England solve the spin mystery?Varun Chakravarthy has run riot so far in the series, picking up 5 wickets in two games, and England batters in general have had no answer to the spin bowling. Even if it was the smog in Kolkata, it couldn't have been the same in Chennai. What answer will they have this time?
- 18:03 (IST)IND vs ENG 3rd T20I LIVE: Problems for EnglandEngland face a fair few headaches heading into the third T20I. The England batting has failed to fire, with stars like Phil Salt, Harry Brook and Liam Livingstone disappointing so far.Only captain Jos Buttler has stepped up, and is the highest run-scorer of the series so far with 113.
- 17:57 (IST)IND vs ENG 3rd T20I LIVE: Tilak Varma on the riseThe star of Tilak Varma continues to rise. We ghad seen his powerhitting in South Africa earlier, but the second T20I showed us his composure under pressure. 72 off 55 balls, and a superb knock to take India home on the day.Tilak has now scored more than 300 runs without being dismissed in T20I cricket, a record.
- 17:52 (IST)IND vs ENG 3rd T20I LIVE: Why should Shami play?India have no reason to change their winning combination purely based on performance, but they may be looking to give Mohammed Shami a game given the fact that he is in the Champions Trophy 2025 squad.Shami's last game for India was the 2023 World Cup final. His last T20I was against England, back in November 2022.
- 17:45 (IST)IND vs ENG 3rd T20I LIVE: Gambhir has a plan for ShamiSitanshu Kotak also stated that Gautam Gambhir has a plan for Mohammed Shami."There is definitely a plan (for Shami) for coming matches as well and One-dayers, but the coach Gautam and obviously Surya will take a call. And fitness, definitely not a problem depending on how they are planning to build this load."
- 17:44 (IST)IND vs ENG 3rd T20I LIVE: Mystery over ShamiIndia's newly-appointed batting coach Sitanshu Kotak stated ahead of the third game that Shami is fit, but that he has no knowledge about the selection. Here's his exact quote, as per PTI:"Yes, Shami is fit but something about him playing or not playing, I am not the one who can answer."
