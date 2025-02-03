India head coach Gautam Gambhir on Sunday said he has not seen a "better T20 hundred" than Abhisek Sharma's 54-ball 135 against England in Mumbai and asserted that the team will continue to play in a "fearless" manner going forward. Abhishek's brutal century was the cornerstone of India's heavy 150-run win over England, which also helped India bag the T20I series 4-1. "We are going to do this going forward, got to play fearless cricket. We want to keep backing players like Abhishek Sharma. We have to be patient to with these boys. Most of these boys believe in the ideology of playing fearless cricket," Gambhir told host broadcaster after the match.

"I haven't seen a better T20 hundred (Abhishek's ton) against bowlers who are bowling at 140-150 kph consistently," he added.

There were talks about rift in Indian dressing room after the team's disastrous outing in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia.

Gambhir said everything will fall in place once the team returns to the winning ways.

"They (these players) have played a lot of cricket against each other. That's all Indian cricket is all about us.

"When results start going your way, everything goes well. Our players know what it means to represent 140-150 crore Indians," he added.

Gambhir hinted that India will adopt the aggressive approach in the upcoming ODI series, beginning in Nagpur on February 6.

"England are a very high quality side. We don't want to fear losing a game. We want to get to a total of 250-260, and at times we will get bowled out for 120, but we are on the right track (in T20Is).

"We want to play as aggressively as we can in the ODIs, (we) want to entertain the crowd." On the controversy surrounding Harshit Rana coming in as a concussion sub for Shivam Dube in the previous match at Pune, Gambhir said rather lightly: "He (Dube) probably bowled four overs today."

