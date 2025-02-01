India pacer Harshit Rana's T20I debut came in unusual circumstances, as he stepped in as a concussion substitute for Shivam Dube during the 4th T20I against England in Pune. However, despite the late entrance, Rana made his opportunity count, picking up three crucial wickets to deliver victory for Team India. While the legality of the substitution sparked debate and discussion among experts and fans, Rana provided an insight into when and how he was informed that he would be playing his first T20I.

Speaking in a post-match interview session, Rana stated that he only came to know about the decision to step in as a substitute for Dube quite late on.

"It is still a dream debut for me. When (Shivam) Dube came back, after two overs I was informed I will be the concussion substitute," Rana said.

Rana, who had earlier impressed in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), stated that he had the experience of bowling in slog overs.

"I have been preparing for a while, not just for this series. I have been waiting for this moment [his debut] to prove myself. When I got the chance, I did not think of the circumstances and just thought about delivering. I have experience of bowling at the death [for KKR in the IPL] and relied on that," Rana said.

India put up 181 on the board in 20 overs, thanks largely to fifties from Dube and Hardik Pandya. Having been 12/3 at one stage, Dube and Pandya ensured India reached a fighting total.

India then managed to peg back England with the ball despite the visitors having control of the run chase on multiple occasions. Rana and Ravi Bishnoi scalped three wickets each, while Varun Chakrvarthy picked up two wickets in the game.