India all-rounder Axar Patel dropped a pretty regulation catch of England batter Phil Salt in the ongoing 2nd ODI in Cuttack on Sunday. The incident happened on the final ball of the 6th over when Phil Salt decided to take aerial route against a short ball from Hardik Pandya. Salt went for the ramp and the ball flew straight at third man to Axar, who made an absolute meal of it. It was a regulation catch but the ball somehow popped out of his hand.

While Axar could only smile at the missed opportunity, Hardik was visibly disappointed, and so was the rest of the Indian players.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, who was on commentary, sympathised with Axar, saying that even the best of fielders can drop such catches.

"Even the best of fielders can drop catches. But there it is. It was a simple catch, but the ball bounced out. There's no explanation for that," said former India captain Sunil Gavaskar on commentary after one of the replays on the dropped catch.

After England opted to bat, openers Salt and Duckett gave them a brilliant start. The pair put on 81 runs inside the first 10 overs before debutant Varun Chakravarthy dismissed Salt for 26.

India made two changes with Chakravarthy replacing Kuldeep Yadav, while the returning Virat Kohli got the nod ahead of Yashasvi Jaiswal, who made his debut in the series opener.

England also made three changes as Mark Wood, Gus Atkinson and Jamie Overton replaced Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse and Jofra Archer.

England have added Tom Banton as a cover for Bethell, who is nursing a hamstring injury. The former KKR batter will arrive in India on Monday ahead of the final ODI.

England skipper Buttler said during the toss, "We are going to bat first today. We have been pushing in the right direction, play better for longer and hopefully have a good day today. Looks a bit dry, with black soil. Looks a good wicket. Three changes, Mark Wood, Gus Atkinson and Jamie Overton come into the XI."

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said during the toss, "It was a good performance in the first game. That's what I loved about. The energy was very good despite not being on the field for a while. It was superb to watch after losing two wickets. Shreyas prides himself on that intent and attitude and not to forget the contributions of Shubman and Axar as well. Black soil pitch, not sure. Maybe play on the slower side, that is what I expect. Two changes, Jaiswal makes way for Virat. Kuldeep is rested so Varun makes his debut."