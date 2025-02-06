Vice-captain Shubman Gill orchestrated India's chase with grace, while debutant Harshit Rana dazzled with the ball as the hosts registered a four-wicket win against England in the series opener in Nagpur on Thursday. Gill (87), Shreyas Iyer (59), and Axar Patel (52) rose to the occasion, guiding India to a commanding chase after Rana (3/53 from 7 overs) and the seasoned left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja (3/26 from 9) shared six wickets between them, dismantling England for a below-par 248. Rana's fourth over, which claimed the twin wickets of Ben Duckett and Harry Brook, decisively stifled the England innings, putting India firmly in control as the visitors never managed to rebuild despite fifties by skipper Jos Buttler (52) and Jack Bethell (51).

Chasing a below 250 score, Gill anchored the innings, forging key partnerships with Iyer and Axar that became the backbone of India's chase.

He adapted perfectly to the match situation, playing the perfect foil to Iyer when the Mumbai batter was in full flow, then stepping up as the mainstay, steering India towards victory.

Iyer, walking in at 19/2, unleashed a counter-attacking knock, filled with sizzling shots, including back-to-back sixes -- one a pull shot over deep mid-wicket off Jofra Archer and the other a reverse switch-hit four off Adil Rashid.

On the back of a stellar domestic season, Iyer played with confidence, finding gaps effortlessly and taking on the aggressor's role, with Gill remaining steady at the other end.

But once Iyer, trapped LBW by Bethell after being struck flush on the front pad, was dismissed, Gill seamlessly took charge, with an able ally in Axar, who was promoted up the order.

Gill continued to exude confidence, as he smashed 14 fours, while Axar too brought up a memorable fifty.

Advertisement

England took a flurry of wickets, causing some nervous moments for the hosts but India managed the win with 68 balls remaining.

Earlier, England blazed out of the blocks with electrifying intent after opting to bat, but India's disciplined bowling and razor-sharp fielding orchestrated a remarkable fightback.

Making his ODI debut, Rana endured a baptism by fire. His first over proved costly, as the explosive Phil Salt (43) feasted on his deliveries, plundering 26 runs in a ruthless display of power-hitting.

Three sixes and two fours rained down upon the young pacer, prompting Rohit Sharma to swiftly turn to spin, summoning Axar Patel (1/38) in an attempt to stem the flow of runs.

Advertisement

However, England's charge remained relentless, with Ben Duckett (32) unfurling an array of strokes, including a beautifully executed reverse sweep, to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Just when the visitors seemed poised for an onslaught, India struck back in sensational fashion. Shreyas Iyer produced a moment of brilliance in the field, running out the dangerous Salt with a bullet throw to KL Rahul following a mix-up between the two openers.

While Rana's 26-run over gave England the momentum, his fourth over which yielded two wickets changed the complexion of the innings, putting India in control.

First, India's two debutants -- Rana and Yashasvi Jaiswal -- combined to get rid of Duckett. Jaiswal, stationed at midwicket, ran back 21 meters before executing a breathtaking full-stretch dive to pouch a stunning catch off Rana's bowling.

Rana, now in rhythm, struck again just two balls later, forcing Harry Brook to edge behind to Rahul as England, once in cruise control, suddenly found themselves reeling, having lost three wickets, leaving their two most experienced batters -- Joe Root and Buttler -- with the responsibility of rebuilding the innings.

However, Jadeja cut short Root's stay at the crease, trapping him leg-before-wicket, further denting England's hopes of recovery.

Buttler held fort for a while, scoring a rather sedate fifty. The skipper peppered his innings with four boundaries and looked to play a crucial role but top edged one off Axar straight to Hardik at short fine leg.

With wickets tumbling regularly, 21-year-old Bethell stuck it out to notch up a resolute fifty which included a lone six and three fours. But Jadeja swung into action to trap him LBW.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)