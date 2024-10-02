Indian cricket team batter Yashasvi Jaiswal was one of the top performers as the Rohit Sharma-led side registered a huge win over Bangladesh in the second Test match in Kanpur on Tuesday. Jaiswal slammed half-centuries in both innings as India produced a brilliant batting display in the rain-affected match. Thanks to the impressive knocks, Jaiswal broke Sunil Gavaskar's long-standing record of scoring most runs for India before turning 23. While Gavaskar scored 918 runs in 1971, Jaiswal now has 929 runs and with matches against New Zealand coming up, he can add to his tally. He also became the second India batter ever to score half-centuries in both innings of a Test match with a 100-plus strike rate.

Skipper Rohit Sharma revealed the attacking mindset of the team, saying the players were willing to take the risk to bat on the pitch that didn't have much to offer.

Notably, it was India's 18th consecutive Test series win at home since 2013. In the extended morning session, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah played a key role as Bangladesh were bundled out for 233, setting a 95-run target for India to win the match and clean sweep the series.

In the chase, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a 51 before being dismissed while Virat Kohli remained not out with 29 runs as India wrapped up the win in 17.2 overs inside two sessions on the final day.

"Once we lost two and a half days, when we came on Day 4, we wanted to get them out as quickly as possible and see what we can do with the bat. When they got bowled out for 230, it wasn't about the runs we get but the overs we got at them."

"Pitch didn't have much. To make a game out of it on that pitch was a superb effort. It was a risk we were willing to take because when you're trying to bat like that, you can be bundled out for a low score. But we were ready for it even if we got bowled out for 100-150," Rohit said after the match.

(With IANS inputs)