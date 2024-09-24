Ravichandran Ashwin continues to impress cricket lovers around the world. Arguably the most prolific spinner among active cricketers, Ashwin is also a dependable batter in home conditions. During the first India vs Bangladesh Test in Chennai, Ashwin scored his sixth century in the format - same number as MS Dhoni. At 38, Ashwin may be playing the final phase of his illustrious career. His wife Prithi has been an avid follower of his game and one of her recent statements startled the spinner.

"No, yesterday we were watching some Duleep Trophy highlights. My wife, told me something. She was watching the Duleep Trophy highlights. When I saw it, she said, they bowl all these off-spinners. 'Won't they scold you when they see you play. When will he leave us to get a break? When will I get a chance to bowl for the nation?'" Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

"Suddenly I felt a little off. We are in that phase. When you watch that, it brings you to that reality. It brings you down. You feel like for so many years."

Gautam Gambhir is more relaxed compared to his predecessor Rahul Dravid, who had a "regimented" style of functioning, feels Indian team's oldest member Ravichandran Ashwin.

Dravid, who was in charge of Team India since November 2021, quit the role this July after T20 World Cup triumph and has since been replaced by Gautam Gambhir.

Pointing out the difference, Ashwin noted that Gambhir has a relaxed approach and helps in maintaining a lively atmosphere in the dressing room, calling him a "relaxed Rancho".

"I think he (Gambhir) is very relaxed. I want to call him 'relaxed rancho'. There's no pressure at all," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

"In the morning, there will be a team huddle. He is very relaxed about that as well. He will be like, 'Are you coming, please come'; it's like that." However, when it came to Dravid, Ashwin revealed that he had a more stern and ordered approach.

"With Rahul bhai, as soon as we come, he demanded in order. Even a bottle should be kept at a particular place at a particular time. He is very regimented," he disclosed.

"With Gambhir, he doesn't expect all that. He has a relaxed order and will be a people's man. He will capture everybody's heart, and I think he will be loved by the boys." While Dravid led India to the T20 World Cup conquest before stepping down from the role, Gambhir took charge after leading Kolkata Knight Riders to its third Indian Premier League title, having joined his former franchise as a mentor only this season.

Gambhir is guiding the Indian team in his first-ever Test assignment with the side, having won the opening Test against Bangladesh.

With PTI inputs