Indian spin legend R Ashwin overtook legendary Anil Kumble to have most wickets for India in the fourth innings of a Test match on Saturday. Ashwin reached this feat during the first Test against Bangladesh at Chennai. After going wicketless in the first innings, Ashwin made it count during the final innings while defending a big total of 515 runs. At the end of day three's play, Ashwin took three wickets for 63 runs in 15 overs, with an economy rate of 4.20. Now, in 35 innings, Ashwin has taken 96 wickets in the fourth innings of a Test at an average of 19.4 and a strike rate of over 45, with the best bowling figures of 7/59. He has taken six five-wicket hauls in fourth innings of a Test match. He has overtaken Kumble, who had 94 fourth innings wickets in total.

Ashwin has tied with West Indies legend Courtney Walsh to become eighth-highest wicket-taker in Tests. In 101 Tests, Ashwin has taken 519 wickets at an average of 23.78, with best figures of 7/59 and a total of 36 five-wicket hauls. Walsh also had taken 519 wickets in 132 Tests between 1984-2001.

Coming to the match, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field first.

The top-order collapsed, and India was left at 34/3. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (56 in 118 balls, with nine fours) and Rishabh Pant (39 in 52 balls, with six fours) stitched a 62-run partnership for the fourth wicket, bringing India into the game. After India was reduced to 144/6, Ravichandran Ashwin (113 in 133 balls, with 11 fours and two sixes) and Ravindra Jadeja (86* in 117 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes) stitched a 199-run partnership, helping India reach 376 in 91.2 overs.

Hasan Mahmud (5/83) was the top bowler for Bangladesh, destroying the Indian top order, removing skipper Rohit Sharma (6), Shubman Gill (0), and Virat Kohli (6). Taskin Ahmed also took three wickets for 55 runs.

In their first innings, Bangladesh lost wickets regularly. Shakib Al Hasan (32), Litton Das (22) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (27*) put up a brief fight for Bangladesh, but Bumrah (4/50) and Akash Deep (2/19) broke the back of Bangladesh batting. Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets each. Bangladesh was bundled out for 149 runs in their first inning and trailed by 227 runs.

In their second innings, India once again lost their top-order quickly and was struggling at 67/3. But centuries from Gill (119*) and Rishabh Pant (109 in 128 balls, with 13 fours and four sixes) helped them reach 287/4 before the innings was declared. Bangladesh was set a massive 515 to win.

Bangladesh started off the run-chase well, with openers Zakir Hasan (33) and Shadman Islam (35) putting up a 62-run opening stand. Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (51* in 60 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) held the innings together as Ravichandran Ashwin (3/63) and Jasprit Bumrah (1/18) were among the wickets. At the end of day three, Bangladesh was 158/4, with skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (51*) and Shakib Al Hasan (5*) unbeaten.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)