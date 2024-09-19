Ravichandran Ashwin proved once again that he is one of top Test all-rounders in the world. Had it not been for Ashwin's valiant effort (102*, 112b) along with Ravindra Jadeja (86*, 117b) on the first day of the first Test against Bangladesh, India would have been on a tricky spot. The Rohit Sharma-led side were reduced to 144/6 but Ashwin and Jadeja stitched a 195*-run stand - India's highest for the seventh wicket against Bangladesh in Tests. Ashwin also completed his 6th Test ton and his second in Chennai as India finished the day on 339/6.

Internet was abuzz after Ashwin's latest triple figure score.

India recovered well from early hiccups to end day one at 339 for six against Bangladesh in the opening Test of the two-match series on Thursday. India lost three wickets each in the morning and post-lunch session to reach 176 for six at tea with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal hitting a patient 56.

But it was counter-attacking seventh-wicket unconquered partnership of 195 runs off 227 balls between centurion Ravichandran Ashwin (102 not out) and Ravindra Jadeja (86 not out) that took Bangladesh by surprise.

Pacer Hasan Mahmud (4/58), who claimed the wickets of India skipper Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kolhi in the opening session, added one more to his tally in the form of Rishabh Pant.

Nahid Rana (1/80) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (1/77) picked up a wicket each.

But the Bangladeshi bowlers fell flat in front of Ashwin and Jadeja as they failed to pick up a single wicket in the final session of the day.

Brief Scores: India: 339 for six in 80 overs (Ravichandran Ashwin 102 batting, Ravindra Jadeja 86 batting, Yashasvi Jaiswal 56; Hasan Mahmud 4/58).

With PTI inputs