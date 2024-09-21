A funny interaction between Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj during India's first Test vs Bangladesh is going viral on social media. The incident occured on the fifth delivery of the 19th over of Bangladesh's second innings at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Bumrah bowled a short ball down the leg side to opposition captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, who pulled it towards deep backward square leg. Siraj was the player stationed there. He dived to his right and saved crucial runs for his team. As soon as he got up, Siraj gestured that he wasn't able to see the ball. A smart Bumrah quickly mocked him by gesturing him to wear the sunglasses that the latter was keeping on his hat.

Watch it here:

Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded mohammed Siraj in ind vs ban 1st test match video viral on social media #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/CXRcR11SQz — rohit kumar (@rohitkumar61604) September 21, 2024

Bumrah asking Siraj to wear specs

Catch drop me Virat ka record mt Tod Dena#indvsbangladesh pic.twitter.com/EjQ531VMi7 — CHIRKUT (@chirkut69) September 21, 2024

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar heaped praise on right-arm seamer Jasprit Bumrah, saying that he is a bowler who doesn't have any weakness in his bowling.

The Indian spearhead was the highest wicket-taker in the second innings of the first Test between India and Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. He took 4 for 50 in 11 overs, with an economy rate of 4.50. Bumrah got the wickets of Shadman Islam, Mushfiqur Rahim, Hasan Mahmud and Taskin Ahmed.

"We all know about his variations, his thinking - one of the sharpest thinking fast bowlers. We saw a certain amount of meanness as well in the way he bowled to Taskin. But the one thing that came through today was that he is a bowler without a weakness - whatever the opposition, pitch conditions and that's actually the best way to judge greatness. You don't see any weakness at all in this guy. Indian cricket is so fortunate to have him in their side," Manjrekar told ESPNcricinfo.

Bumrah completed 400 wickets in international cricket, becoming the 10th bowler from his team to do so on Friday.

(With ANI Inputs)