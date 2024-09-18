Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma and the team management will have to keep some of the young talents like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel wrapped in cotton wool after experiencing some early success in top-flight cricket. However, Rohit said these players have a mature head on their young shoulders. "Honestly, we don't need to speak too much to them. Jaiswal, Jurel, Sarfaraz, all of them... we saw glimpses of what they can do. So, they have everything that is required to be a top player for India in all three forms.

"Obviously we have to nurture them and we have to keep talking to them. But at the end of the day, you know, when you're playing a sport like this, it all depends on what you think in your mind.

"I think they're very clear with what they want to do. They're very hungry to play cricket for India and be successful," he elaborated.

Rohit said the fearless yet responsible approach of these players have made the team management's task of handling them a lot easier.

"Jaiswal had a great series (against England at home. Jurel showed what he is capable of with the bat. Getting those runs and in tough situations was good…you know, being fearless and not worrying too much about what happens outside.

"So, you need all kinds of players these days. It's not about just having one sort of player. You need all sorts of players who are fearless, and who are cautious at the same time. You know, responsible as well. I think we have that mix of everything, which is a good sign," he explained.

In fact, the series against Bangladesh will be India's first outing in the traditional format after the home rubber against England earlier this year, in which they won 4-1.

Rohit admitted that returning to red-ball cricket after a lengthy hiatus was not easy but pinned his confidence on the preparatory camp the team had here ahead of the rubber against Bangladesh.

"It's not easy when you don't play (red-ball cricket) for a period of 6-8 months. But, see, the good thing is that a lot of guys in the squad are quite experienced. It (long gap) has happened previously as well, which is why it was important for us to have this little camp over here in Chennai," he said.

The 37-year-old said the Duleep Trophy ahead of this series was a blessing for some of the players like Rishabh Pant and Sarfaraz Khan, who have not played much cricket in the last few months.

"We assembled here on the 12th and we've had a good time spending hours on the field, getting everything together. Yeah, it is tough, but see, now people can manage themselves pretty well.

"The guys who have not played a lot of Tests went on to play the Duleep Trophy, which was good. So, in terms of preparation, in terms of readiness, I feel, you know, we are quite ready for this game and what lies ahead of us," he signed off.