Wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant made his return as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squad for the first Test match against Bangladesh starting September 19. He will be making his return to Test cricket for India after nearly 20 months following the injuries suffered in a car accident. Rohit Sharma will be the captain while Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah were both included in the squad. Akash Deep was named in the squad while young pacer Yash Dayal earned a maiden call-up.

Having played in the second and final Test against Bangladesh at Mirpur from December 22-25, 2022, Pant had met a road accident a few days later on December 30 and made his return to top flight cricket only in IPL this year.

The 26-year-old swashbuckling batter returned to the national side in their title-winning campaign in the T20 World Cup.

NEWS- Team India's squad for the 1st Test of the IDFC FIRST Bank Test series against Bangladesh announced.



Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep… pic.twitter.com/pQn7Ll7k3X — BCCI (@BCCI) September 8, 2024

However, Mohammed Shami failed to make it to the Test side even though chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar had earlier expressed that the right-arm seamer was targeting a return in the first Test against Bangladesh.

India's long Test season begins with the first of the two Tests against Bangladesh in Chennai, starting on September 19.

The second Test of the series will be played at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur from September 27 to October 1.

India and Bangladesh have played 13 Tests so far in which the former has won 11 times while two have ended in draws.

Bangladesh will enter this series having recorded a historic 2-0 win over Pakistan in the opponent's backyard whereas it will be India's first Test assignment since beating England 4-1 at home in January-March earlier this year.

(With PTI inputs)