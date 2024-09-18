In a freewheeling chat, India head coach Gautam Gambhir sat down with star batter and former teammate Virat Kohli and recalled fond memories of playing together. On the eve of the first Test against Bangladesh, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video of Kohli interviewing Gambhir and vice-versa. Kohli got the conversation underway by asking Gambhir about his double hundred against Australia in a Test in Delhi in 2008 and what kept the former India going during that knock.

"Let's talk about a few moments in India-Australia series. The most special one will be the double hundred in our home. I won't talk about the elbow, because I guess I know why the elbow would have happened (Gambhir elbowing Shane Watson). I want to talk about the mindset of the innings. What keeps you grounded and anchored?" Kohli quizzed.

In response, Gambhir recalled his conversation with Kohli during the latter's purple patch during the tour of Australia in 2014/15.

"Great question. Instead of talking about me, I remember when you had that bumper series in Australia, where you scored heaps and heaps of runs, you were telling me that you kept saying 'Om Namah Shivay' before every delivery. And that got you in that zone. For me, that's exactly what happened when I played in Napier. I batted for 2-and-half days," Gambhir responded.

The Indian team head coach also opened up on his match-saving knock against New Zealand at the Napier Test in 2009. Gambhir recalled batting for more than two days and how he kept on reciting 'Hanuman Chalisa' for motivation.

"I don't think I could have ever done that again. The only thing I did for those 2-and-a-half days was listen to Hanuman Chalisa. For me, getting into that zone, you got there by chanting Om Namah Shivay, for me, I got into that zone by listening to Hanuman Chalisa. When I talk about being in that zone, very few times in your career, you can be in that zone. It's divine to be in that zone."

"I remember Laxman telling me when I was batting on Day 5 in Napier. After that first session, when I was walking back, he told me 'Do you realise you have not uttered a word for the last two hours, even between overs'. I realised that I did not say a word. All I did between overs was nod and play, and when I got back, I put on Hanuman Chalisa and listened to it. For those two-and-half-days, it was like completely zoned out. I am sure you must have experienced many more times than I did. Unless and until you are in that zone, you won't understand how it feels."