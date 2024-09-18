As the Indian cricket team begins a new era in Test cricket, under the guidance of head coach Gautam Gambhir, there will be a big focus on his rapport with skipper Rohit Sharma. Under the guidance of Rahul Dravid, Rohit flourished as a skipper while the Indian cricket team also went on to end its 13-year wait of being crowned world champions, in any format. Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar feels India's playing XI will reveal what sort of rapport exists between Gambhir and Rohit at present.

Citing the examples of the relationship between Virat Kohli - Ravi Shastri and Rohit Sharma - Rahul Dravid, Manjrekar highlighted how chemistry between captain and coach played pivotal role in shaping up teams.

"It was very clear that Rohit and Rahul clicked together. When Virat and Ravi were there, some of the decisions, especially while picking the playing XI gave you an idea of how much influence the coach had on the captain. I think you will start getting an idea about their dynamics with the selections that they make, not so much the results," Manjrekar said on ESPNCricinfo.

Speaking of Gambhir as the team's head coach, Manjrekar feels the former India opening batter would change his approach and ways a little bit, than what the world has seen from him as a pundit.

"I have known Gambhir for the last 4 years. He is someone that reads the game very well and is someone who can be clinical with Indian cricket and not too emotional. I have always believed that the coach is as good as the team. Indian cricket is in a great state, and hope that continues. What we see of Gambhir is a persona on TV and I think when he is in the dressing room he will change his approach a little bit," the cricketer-turned-expert concluded.