India vs Bangladesh 03 Nov 19 to 26 Nov 19

India vs Bangladesh: Spinners Have A Big Role In T20 Cricket, Says Washington Sundar

Updated: 08 November 2019 13:03 IST

India vs Bangladesh: The spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal (2/28) and Washington Sundar (1/25) played a big role in stemming the run flow after Bangladesh got off to a fine start.

Washington Sundar spoke about the key role that spinners play in T20 cricket. © AFP

Washington Sundar feels spinners have a huge role to play in T20 cricket even though they are most susceptible to being hit all over the park in the shortest format. Sundar's assertion came after the second T20 International against Bangladesh, which India won by eight wickets in Rajkot on Thursday night. The spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal (2/28) and Sundar (1/25) played a big role in stemming the run flow after Bangladesh got off to a bright start by reaching 60 for no loss in seven overs.

"Spinners definitely have a big role to play in the shortest format of cricket because they take the pace off the ball. Sometimes pitches can give little assistance to the spinners as well," Sundar said at the post-match press conference.

In fact, it was Chahal's double breakthrough in the 13th over that helped India restrict Bangladesh to a sub-par 153 for 6, which the hosts chased easily to level the three-match series.

"It's all about knowing what to do, knowing where the batsmen is going to hit you and other small, small things. Obviously it is important to keep things simple and be calm and composed. You can get hit badly in a few games but that happens in this format of the game," he added.

Sundar heaped praise on senior pro Chahal, saying the Haryana bowler is an "asset" for any team as he knows the art of picking up wickets in the middle overs of a T20 game.

"It is very important to be honest, especially for someone (like Chahal) who can bowl in the middle overs and change the dimension of the game. We have seen him (Chahal) doing that in ODIs and T20 as well. He comes in the middle overs, takes 2-3 wickets and changes the game completely," the lanky off-spinner from Tamil Nadu said.

"He (Chahal) is very experienced in this format and knows what to do to get wickets in the middle overs. We have seen him being very successful in the powerplays as well. He is definitely an asset for any team.

"The way he (Chahal) changes his pace and he knows what the batsman will try and do and which batsman is going to hit where. Different batsmen will have different plans but he is very clever. He is very calm and composed under pressure," added Sundar.

Comments
Highlights
  • Washington Sundar speaks about role of spinners in T20 cricket
  • Indian spinners impressed against Bangladesh in the 2nd T20I in Rajkot
  • India beat Bangladesh in 2nd T20I to draw level in 3-match series
