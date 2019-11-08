India vs Bangladesh: Khaleel Ahmed Becomes Laughing Stock On Twitter After Conceding Seven Consecutive Boundaries
India vs Bangladesh: Khaleel Ahmed became a laughing stock on Twitter after his poor shows with the ball in the first-two Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) against Bangladesh.
Khaleel Ahmed failed to hold the fort for Team India in absence of premier pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami as he conceded aplenty of runs in the first and second Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) against Bangladesh. Khaleel Ahmed became a laughing stock on Twitter and was criticised for conceding seven consecutive boundaries against a ninth-ranked Bangladesh side. After conceding four boundaries in the Delhi T20I, Khaleel Ahmed started from where he left, as he went on to be hit for three more in the Rajkot clash.
Fans were unhappy with his effort and made a mockery of the fast bowler for his poor shows.
Check out a few hilarious reactions from fans here:
Rohit Sharma to Khaleel Ahmed after every over. #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/Jvmgoe5Qix— Smit Pujara (@smit_pujara) November 7, 2019
Khaleel Ahmed reminds that indians should do pooja to bumrah's statue three times per day at best..— BrainFaden Smith (@brainfadesmith2) November 7, 2019
Khaleel Ahmed's bowling pic.twitter.com/16VziQ8Dvq— Harisankar (@harish_staycalm) November 7, 2019
I don't think any other captain would have backed khaleel Ahmed after his performance in first match except Rohit Sharma. #INDvBAN— ANSHUMAN (@AvengerReturns) November 7, 2019
*Khaleel Ahmed gets smashed for 3 consecutive boundaries on his first three balls*— Murdock (@_dramebaaz) November 7, 2019
Fans:#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/uFX9Jz5kkH
Wicket column to khaleel ahmed :#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/1tetv9LZPX— Marwadi (@gaitonde07) November 7, 2019
Me when Khaleel Ahmed bowls a dot ball :#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/wwphSzf2Ik— (@FourOverthrows) November 7, 2019
Why Khaleel Ahmed , why???!! #INDvBAN #khaleel pic.twitter.com/IViGwiFG1P— Different Perspective (@Iam_VaibhavGoel) November 7, 2019
#INDvBAN— Rakesh 🇮🇳 (@ImRakesh777) November 7, 2019
Pic1) K. Khaleel Ahmed in IPL
Pic2) K. Khaleel Ahmed in T20I pic.twitter.com/KxdiShZQbH
#INDvBAN #BANvIND#BiggBoss13 #gomez#EVETOT#khaleelAhmed and #krunalpandya be like pic.twitter.com/Bfq9lh0GTV— NIDHI Varma (@NIDHIVarma19) November 3, 2019
will unfollow @imVkohli on this platform if Khaleel Ahmed is even considered for World T20 in Australia next year..— K Vijayendra (@k_vijayendra8) November 7, 2019
Khaleel ahmed is describing his condition when he played in IPL and when he is playing for India #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/vJJAtL2ZQZ— Subham (@subhsays) November 7, 2019
Khaleel Ahmed spearheaded India's pace attack in the first-two T20Is. He returned figures of 1/37 in Delhi and gave away 44 runs in the second match in Rajkot.
It remains interesting to see if Rohit Sharma considers him for the third and final T20I after his consecutive poor shows with the ball. Shardul Thakur in the other fast bowling option in India's T20I squad for the ongoing Bangladesh series.
India beat Bangladesh comprehensively by eight wickets in the second T20I with Rohit Sharma playing a blitzkrieg knock of 85 runs from 43 deliveries.
The T20I series is currently level at 1-1 with the final match slated to take place on Sunday in Nagpur.