Mohammed Shami impressed many people with his bowling performance during the Indore Test and Bangladesh fast bowler Abu Jayed was one of them. Abu Jayed picked up four wickets for Bangladesh in the first Test and feels that he can emulate Mohammed Shami's bowling skills. Jayed, 26, said there are a lot of similarities between him and Mohammed Shami since they use the seam of the ball. Jayed also took tips from Mohammed Shami to work and improve on his bowling skills.

"I spoke with (Mohammed) Shami bhai yesterday (Saturday). There are some similarities between him and me since we both use the seam. I have seen him bowl a lot of times and I paid extra attention to how he was bowling," Abu Jayed was quoted as saying by icc-cricket.com.

"I have compared his height to mine to find out if he is taller than me or of equal height. Then I figured maybe I could bowl like him," the 26-year-old added.

Among the wickets Jayed picked during the first Test against India, he also got the prized scalp of India captain Virat Kohli.

Jayed has represented Bangladesh in six Tests and bowled at an impressive economy rate of 3.50. He has 15 wickets to his name with the best bowling figures of 4/59.

He will be next seen in action during the day-night Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, starting from November 22. India currently lead the two-Test series 1-0 against Bangladesh.