With the fate of the series sealed, the Indian cricket team could look to rotate the squad as it takes on Australia in the 5th and final T20I of the series on Sunday. The likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad have done really well at the top as a pair. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav is unlikely to make any change with the opening combination. However, all-rounder Shivam Dube is the most likely candidate to get the nod, with Rinku Singh being rested for the inconsequential contest.

Openers: Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad

The left-hand, and right-hand combination of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad has done well for the Indian team in the tournament. Both have produced some phenomenal performances. With the T20 World Cup about 6 months away, the management needs to give them more time.

Middle-order: Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Jitesh Sharma

Shreyas Iyer returned to the T20 team after a lon hiatus but couldn't do much with the bat in the 4th T20I. He will be a part of the playing XI while Suryakumar Yadav and Jitesh Sharma are all but set to be persisted with.

All-rounders: Shimav Dube, Washington Sundar

Though Axar Patel was India's hero with the ball in the 4th T20I, Washington Sundar might get a go in the playing XI for the 5th T20I. However, it could be a tough call to decide between the two.

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar and Ravi Bishnoi

Chahar was quite expensive in the 4th T20I, leaking 44 runs in 4 overs but he remains a big part of India's plans for the T20 World Cup. His all-round abilities could prove to be crucial to the team's plans in the shortest format. Avesh Khan, Mukhesh Kumar and Ravi Bishnoi are all but set to hold on to their spots.

India's predicted XI vs Australia, 5th T20I:Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Rinku Singh/Shivam Dube, Axar Patel/Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar