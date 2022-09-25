India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and outisde off, Virat Kohli reaches for it and slaps it towards extra covers.
9.5 overs (1 Run) A dipping full toss, on middle, Suryakumar Yadav looks to sweep it but hits it from the toe end towards mid on. A single is taken as Sams runs and fields it.
9.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a shot! Daniel Sams bowls this a but fuller and on off, Suryakumar Yadav makes room and lofts it over the wide long off fence for a biggie.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Length again and on leg, Virat Kohli tucks it towards mid-wicket for one more.
9.2 overs (1 Run) A slower one now, on a length and on leg, Suryakumar Yadav chips it towards mid-wicket for a run.
9.1 overs (1 Run) On a length and around off, Virat Kohli guides it towards short third man for a single.
India are doing well to keep up with the required run-rate here.
8.6 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up, full and on off, Suryakumar Yadav uses his feet and drills it wide of long off for a brace.
8.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A poor delivery and rightly punished. Zampa lands this short and outside off, Suryakumar Yadav stays there and cuts it past point for a boundnary.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Quicker, full and on middle, Virat Kohli tucks it through mid-wicket for a single.
8.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Nice use of the feet here from Kohli. Adam Zampa flights this one up, full and on middle, Virat Kohli skips down the track and launches it over the long off fence for a biggie.
8.2 overs (1 Run) A bit short and on middle, Suryakumar Yadav looks to cut it but bunts it onto the ground and towards short third man. The batters get across for a quick single.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and on leg, Suryakumar Yadav looks to flick it but gets an inside edge onto his pads as the ball goes nowhere.
Adam Zampa will continue.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length again, on leg, Suryakumar Yadav eases it towards long on for a run.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Quicker one, short and on leg, Virat Kohli looks to push it away but gets beaten and Wade parries it towards short fine leg. A bye is taken.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, Suryakumar Yadav flicks it off his back foot through mid-wicket for a run.
7.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another one for Yadav! This is tossed up, full and on middle, Suryakumar Yadav goes down and slog-sweeps it wide of deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
7.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot! This is short and around off, Suryakumar Yadav makes room and cuts it through cover-point for a boundary.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Glenn Maxwell starts with a yorker length delivery, on leg, Virat Kohli digs it towards long on for a single.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Full again and on middle, Virat Kohli works it towards long on for a run.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Looped up, full and on off, Suryakumar Yadav mistimes his drive towards long off for one.
6.4 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! A very tough chance though. This is floated, full and on middle, Virat Kohli uses his feet and smashes it back towards the bowler in the air where Adam Zampa gets a hand to it but cannot grab it as it was hit with power. A single taken.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Short again and around off, Suryakumar Yadav moves back and punches it towards deep point for a run.
6.2 overs (0 Run) A bit short and outside off, Suryakumar Yadav cuts it but straight to point.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on off, Virat Kohli leans on and knocks it towards covers for a quick single.
Adam Zampa is back into the attack. His first over went for 10 runs!
5.6 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller and on middle, Virat Kohli pushes it towards covers for a single. With that, the 50 comes up for India. They are 50 for 2 after the end of the Powerplay.
5.5 overs (0 Run) This is on a good length and around off, Virat Kohli tries to go for the drive on the up but misses.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautiful shot! This is fuller and outside off, Virat Kohli stays in his crease and lofts it over extra covers for a lovely boundary.
5.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Josh Hazlewood serves this one on a good length as well, on middle, Virat Kohli stays there and heave it over the deep mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
5.2 overs (0 Run) On a length and on leg, Virat Kohli looks to work it away to the leg side but gets a leading edge back to the bowler.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! This is on a hard length and on off, Virat Kohli swings across the line but cannot connect.
Follow the India vs Australia, 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.1 overs, India, chasing a target of 187, are 93/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs Australia, 2022 today match between India and Australia. Everything related to India and Australia match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Australia live score. Do check for India vs Australia scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.