9.6 overs (1 Run) Pushed quicker and tad shorter as well, on middle. Josh Inglis goes back and punches it to long on for a single.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Nicely tossed up again, on off. Josh Inglis defends it off the front foot.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Pushes it quicker on middle. David drives it off the inside half of his blade to deep square leg for a single.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Oh..lovely delivery by Chahal! This is a flighted delivery that pitches on off. It turns away and beats the outside edge of David's blade as he tries to drive it.
Drinks! Cameron Green gave Australia a fiery start and scored a quick-fire half century as well. They looked on course for a huge total, but as soon as he got out, the run scoring dipped and they lost wickets at regular intervals as well. They need a partnership now to get back in the game. India will be happy with theri fightback and will look to get put pressur on the new batters. Also, Tim David comes out to the middle now.
9.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! STUMPED! Yuzvendra Chahal foxes Steven Smith with a googly and Australia are losing their way here! This is a quicker delivery as compared to the last one and is bowled at a speed of 87 kph. It pitches on middle and turns into Smith. He dances down the track and does not pick the googly at all, goes for a big slog across the line. He misses and Dinesh Karthik collects the ball quickly and whips the bails off. Big wicket for India and this has been a good comeback from the Men in Blue.
9.1 overs (1 Run) This is nicely tossed up on leg. Josh Inglis makes room and hits it bit uppishly but well short of long off for a single.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Serves it on a length, around off. Josh Inglis guides it to third man for a single. Good over from Hardik Pandya!
8.5 overs (0 Run) On a length, on middle. Josh Inglis clips it to mid-wicket.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on off. Josh Inglis blocks it from his crease.
8.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SMASHED! This is on hard length and outside off, Josh Inglis stays there and cuts it hard past point for boundary. The third man fielder was close to it but he had no chance of stoping that as it travelled so quickly off the bat.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! This short again and on off with some extra bounce on it, Josh Inglis looks for the pull shot again but misses.
8.1 overs (2 Runs) Short of a length and on middle, Josh Inglis mistimes his pull shot wide of deep mid-wicket for a brace.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and on off, Steven Smith blocks it to the off side. End of successful over for India.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on off. Josh Inglis blocks it from his crease.
Josh Inglis is the next man in for Australia.
7.4 overs (1 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Oh, that's an interesting dismissal but India will take it. Glenn Maxwell is gone and Australia lose their third wicket! Chahal bowls it on the shorter side, on middle. Maxwell pulls it bit aerially but well short of the fielder at the deep backward square leg region. The batters complete the single easily and Maxwell decides to go for the second run. Axar Patel in the deep fires a direct hit at the batter's end and Maxwell looks short of his crease in the first instance as the leg umpire goes upstairs. The replays roll in and they show initially that Dinesh Karthik has whipped one bail off with his gloves. However, as the replays roll further it shows that the ball also hits the stumps when the other bail is still intact. So, Glenn Maxwell is given OUT! He is disappointed but has to walk back and India are delighted.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Chahal is bowling a stump to stump line here. A flatter one and Smith knocks it down to long on for a single.
7.2 overs (1 Run) On middle and slower through the air this time. Maxwell goes back and works it to mid-wicket for a single.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Starts off with a flatter delivery on middle. Smith punches it to long on for a single.
Yuzvendra Chahal to bowl his leggies now.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot to end the over! Pandya keeps it on a length, on off. Maxwell is happy to just defend it towards the off side.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and outside off. Maxwell dabs it towards the point fielder. Dot balls have started increasing since the wicket of Green.
6.4 overs (0 Run) On a length, around off. Maxwell punches it to the off side.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Oh, dropped! Axar Patel is the man who drops it. Short and wide outside off. Smith cuts it aerially straight to the point fielder. Patel, however, fails to grab it. A single is taken in the end and Pandya and Rohit Sharma look very disappointed.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Drags his length back a bit, on off. A cutter as well and Smith dabs it behind square on the off side.
6.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Oh, lovely shot! An overpitched delivery, on off. Smith drives it through covers for a boundary.
Hardik Pandya comes into the attack now.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! No, he can't! Glenn Maxwell gets off the mark with a boundary! This is short and angling into middle. Maxwell gets across a bit to his right and pulls it over short fine leg for a boundary. Australia are 66/2 after the end of the Powerplay.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Tad shorter and outside off. Maxwell finds the point fielder with his cut short yet again. Can he bowl a maiden here?
5.4 overs (0 Run) Another dot! Bowls it quicker on middle. Maxwell clips it to the square leg fielder.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Three dots in a row! Maxwell Patel fires it, around off. Maxwell cuts it again but the fielder at point makes a good diving stop.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Pushes it quicker and on middle. Maxwell defends it back to the bowler.
5.1 overs (0 Run) A flatter delivery and tad shorter as well, on middle. Maxwell cuts it to the point fielder.
