We were expecting a high-scoring thriller and that is exactly what we have got here in Hyderabad!
India have clinched the series with a win here in this cracker of a game! The momentum kept swinging from one team to another throughout this match but it is India who have come out on top in the end. It is a kind of series and the competition these two teams would have desired for ahead of the World Cup and have to say, it has been a thoroughly entertaining series with the quality of cricket being of the highest order.
19.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hardik Pandya has done it! Daniel Sams bowls a yorker length delivery, on off, Hardik Pandya throws his bat at it and gets a thick outside edge past the diving Cameron Green at short third man as the ball races away for a boudnary at the third man fence. India win by 6 wickets and take the series 2-1.
19.4 overs (0 Run) A dot! This is full and outside off, Hardik Pandya is standing slightly across and tries to go for the slog but misses. It is not called a wide. 4 runs needed in 2 balls. Pressure on Pandya now.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Just a single! Sams comes 'round the wicket and bowls it on a length and outside off. Dinesh Karthik slams it uppishly but well short of long off for a single.
Dinesh Karthik walks out to the middle now! Can he repeat the heroics of the last game? 5 needed now from 4 balls!
19.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Virat Kohli has to go back now as he tries to finish things off. This is full and around off, Virat Kohli tries to go over extra cover, but cannot get the elevation and hits it straight to Aaron Finch who makes no mistake. Virat Kohli has played a fine knock here but is there still a twist in the tale?
19.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! This is just what India needed! Daniel Sams bowls a slower one, full and on middle, in the slot, Virat Kohli waits for it and lofts it over the long on fence for a biggie. 5 runs needed in 5 balls now.
Who will bowl the last over? It will be Daniel Sams! Here we go...
18.6 overs (1 Run) A full toss and on middle, Virat Kohli heaves it towards deep square leg for just a single. 11 runs needed in the last over!
18.5 overs (2 Runs) Full and around off, Virat Kohli drives it wide of deep point where Glenn Maxwell covers his ground and dives to his right to save a crucial boundary. Only two runs taken.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! This is another brilliant yorker, on off, Virat Kohli swings but cannot connect. Two dots in a row now!
18.3 overs (0 Run) A dot! This is on good length and around off, Virat Kohli leaves it thinking that it is a wide. The umpire says it is a legal delivery.
18.2 overs (1 Run) A good yorker now, on off, Hardik Pandya digs it towards long off for a single.
18.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! A huge shot under pressure! Josh Hazlewood bowls a low full toss, outiside off, Hardik Pandya moves across and smokes it just over the long on fielder for a biggie.
Josh Hazlewood to bowl the 19th over! This is a huge over in the context of the game!
17.6 overs (2 Runs) Full and on off, Virat Kohli drives it uppishly towards deep point for a couple of runs. 21 runs needed in 12 balls now. We are in for another thrilling finish here.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Another yorker, outside off, Hardik Pandya tries to squeeze it but hits it straight to point.
17.5 overs (2 Runs) TWO WIDES! A slower bouncer now, on middle, this is way above the height of the batter, Virat Kohli tries to play at it but misses and Wade cannot collect it cleanly as it goes towards short fine leg. A bye is taken and it is called a wide for height.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Overthrows! A full toss and on off, Hardik Pandya slashes at it but it goes off the outside edge towards short third man, the fielder there has a shy at the batter's end but misses. The ball goes towards mid-wicket and a single is taken in the end.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Nails the yorker this time, outside off, Hardik Pandya goes for the same shot but gets beaten.
17.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A streaky boundary but India will take it. Pat Cummins bowls this almost on a yorker length and outside off, Hardik Pandya puts his bat down and the ball goes off the outer half towards the vacant third man fence for a boundary.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, Virat Kohli tucks it towards deep square leg for a single.
16.6 overs (2 Runs) Short of a length and on off, Hardik Pandya drags his pull shot wide of deep mid-wicket where Pat Cummins runs and dives to his left to keep it in. Two runs taken. 32 needed in 18 now.
16.5 overs (0 Run) On a length and around off, slower too, Hardik Pandya goes for the cut but gets beaten due to the lack of pace.
16.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This is full and outside off, way outside off Hardik Pandya tries to reach for it but misses. Wided.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, Virat Kohli drills it down to long on for a run.
16.3 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! Another tough chance but it goes away. Sams bowls this slower, full and on off, Virat Kohli slogs it uppishly back towards the bowler where Daniel Sams can only get a hand to it but fails to grab it. A dot!
16.2 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and outside off, Hardik Pandya slaps it towards sweeper cover for a run.
16.1 overs (2 Runs) A slower one, on a length and on off, Hardik Pandya stays there and crunches it wide of long on where Steven Smith covers his ground well, dives to his left and stops it. Two runs taken!
15.6 overs (0 Run) Green lands in another short ball, on off, Virat Kohli goes for the pull shot again but misses.
Daniel Sams is back on. Two overs for 15 runs and a wicket so far!
15.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This is on a length and way down the leg side, Kohli tries to play at it but misses. Wided.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Short again and on middle, Hardik Pandya pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a run.
15.4 overs (1 Run) FIFTY FOR KOHLI! This is his 33rd half century in T20Is and it has come in a crucial time for India. Coming to the delivery, it is short and on middle, Virat Kohli pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a run. Can he take his side over the line now?
15.3 overs (1 Run) Green bangs in a short ball, off, Hardik Pandya gets hurried and mistimes his pull shot towards the vacant mid-wicket region for a run.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Full again and on middle, Virat Kohli tucks it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
15.1 overs (0 Run) This is full and around off, Virat Kohli makes room to play at it but goes too far away from the ball and cannot connect.
