India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
We are back for the chase!
... THE RUN CHASE ..
Right then.
India, on the other hand will be satisfied with their bowling performance. At the start of the innings it looked like Australia will go past the 200-run mark very easily. Once they got rid of Green they put pressure on the batters and got the grip of the game. Axar Patel once again performed well and picked up 3 wickets with Chahal supporting him well with 1 wicket. The pacers were on the expensive side and gave away runs.
Australia will be slightly disappointed with their effort with the bat. They got off to flying start courtesy of the incredible innings from Cameron Green. Although they lost their skipper, Aaron Finch early on, Green continued his onslaught and scored a 19-ball fifty, but he fell soon after that. They were 66/2 at the end of the powerplay. After, that the Aussies really struggled with both Steven Smith and Glenn Maxwell going for cheap scores. Then Josh Inglis and Tim David steadied the ship for a bit, but Inglis too couldn't stay much longer and their best batter in this series, Matthew Wade followed him too. The partnership between Tim David and Daniel Sams helped Australia to go past the 185-run mark.
Australia have managed to get to a total of 186 runs. They scored 52 runs in the last four overs and once again exposed the death bowling of India except for the brilliant last over from Harshal Patel who gave away just 7 runs. This is going to be an exciting chase to watch.
19.6 overs (0 Run) Yes, he does! A dot to end the innings! This is a slower short ball, outside off. Cummins is early in his pull shot and misses it completely. Dinesh Karthik collects it and Harshal Patel has bowled an excellent last over. Australia finish with 186/7 after 20 overs!
19.5 overs (1 Run) A short deliveryon leg. Sams tries to pull it but the ball goes off his gloves to short fine leg for a single. Good over from Harshal Patel so far, can he finish it off well?
19.4 overs (0 Run) Brilliant delivery! A slower yorker on middle. Sams digs it out back to the bowler.
Pat Cummins comes out to the middle.
19.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Tim David departs and this is clever bowling from Harshal Patel! A short delivery and outside off. A slower cutter as well and away from the hitting arc of David. He stiill goes for a big swing across the line. However, there is a huge top edge and the ball goes in the air towards covers. Rohit Sharma settles under it and takes a fine catch in the end.
19.2 overs (0 Run) A full delivery on off. David drills it to long off but denies a single.
19.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That's the first fifty for Tim David in international cricket! This is a low full toss on middle. David slams it down the ground for a biggie.
Harshal Patel to bowl the last over.
18.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Boundary to end the over, 18 from it! This is a low full toss on leg. Sams moves across and scoops it towards the fine leg fence for a boundary.
18.5 overs (0 Run) A yorker on middle. Sams digs it out.
18.4 overs (1 Run) In the air...but safe! On a length, on off. David tries to lauch it down the ground. He gets a top edge but the ball falls short and between the long off and long on fielder. Single taken.
18.3 overs (6 Runs) Ohh...this is sloppy from India! This is very full and on off. David drives it to long off. Hardik fumbles a bit but then collects it and fires a throw at the batter's end. The batters in the meanwhile charge for the second run. The throw is wide and Dinesh Karthik fails to collect it. There is no one backing up as well and the bal runs towards the fine leg fence. Six runs in the end.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Bowls it full and on off. Sams drills it to long on for a single.
18.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Now, Sams attacks Bumrah and gets full reward. On a length, on off. Sams stays very deep in his crease and launches this one over long on for a maximum.
17.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 21 from the over! Slower delivery and shorter on middle. David pulls it towards the cow corner for a boundary.
17.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Another maximum from Tim David! A full toss on middle. David stays deep in his crease and hammers it over deep square leg for a biggie.
17.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Yorker goes wrong this time and David launches it over long on. David walks down the pitch as well a bit and creates it into a half-volley. On middle and David powers it over the fence.
17.3 overs (2 Runs) Bowls another yorker on leg. David this time knocks it wide of long on for a couple.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Nails a yorker, on middle. David only manages to dig it out back to the bowler.
17.1 overs (2 Runs) Good footwork by Kohli in the deep! This is very full and on middle. David swings it off the inner half of his blade in the gap between deep square leg and deep mid-wicket. Kohli runs to his right and stops it with his leg. Two taken.
17.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Starts off with a wide. Bowls it full and down the leg side. David tries to whip it away but misses.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar replaces Hardik Pandya. He has conceded 18 runs in his first two overs and picked up a wicket.
16.6 overs (2 Runs) A full toss on off. Sams hits it hard towards Bumrah. He puts his right leg towards the ball to stop it. The ball hits his leg and rolls towards the leg side. Two runs taken. Good over, just 6 from it! Can Australia reach 175 from here?
16.5 overs (1 Run) A low full toss on off. David drives it off the bottom of his blade and gets a single towards long off.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Just a single again! Hits the hard length, on middle. Sams only manages to nudge it towards square leg for a single.
16.3 overs (1 Run) A very full delivery on middle. Almost a yorker and David knocks it down straight down the ground for a single.
16.2 overs (0 Run) A full delivery, around off. David drives it firmly along the ground to the cover fielder.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Goes wide of the crease and angles a length delivery on middle. Sams just clips it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Jasprit Bumrah is back on. He has conceded 26 runs in his two overs.
15.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That'a fine shot! 11 from the over and to be honest Pandya did no do much wrong in this over. On a length, around off. David waits for it and steers it in the gap through the gully region and the ball races away towards the third man fence as the third man fielder fails to cut it off.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and outside off. Sams cuts it to sweeper cover for a single.
15.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Much-needed this for Australia! On a length and outside off. Sams gets away across to his right and tries to scoop it over short fine leg. However, he gets a top edge and the ball sails over the keeper's head for a maximum.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Oh, some seam movement there for Pandya! He serves it just short of good length and outside off. Sams tries to punch it but gets beaten as the ball seams away.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Back of a length and outside off. Sams gets across to his right and tries to power it towards the leg side but misses.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Pandya starts his new spell with a bouncer, on off. Sams ducks under it.
