India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.3 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
14.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Now, Kohli gets into the act! What a shot!
14.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off. Kohli dabs it towards backward point.
Hardik Pandya is the next man in for India. Also, Pat Cummins (2-0-20-1) comes back into the attack.
13.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Oh, a wicket against a run of play here! Suryakumar Yadav departs and Australia finally get a breakthrough! Much-needed for Australia and now 53 more needed from 36 balls! This is a full delivery on off. Suryakumar Yadav makes room and tries to hit it towards the extra-cover region. However, he ends up hitting it a bit straighter and it goes straight into the hands of Aaron Finch at long off. He makes no mistake and Suryakumar Yadav stands there in disbelief. He has a smile on his face but has to walk back here.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Josh bowls it full and around off. Kohli drives it to sweeper cover for a single.
13.4 overs (1 Run) This is a full delivery on off. Yadav drills it to long off for a single.
13.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Catch this, if you can! Suryakumar Yadav is playing a fantastic knock here! A fullish delivery on off. Suryakumar Yadav gets across to his right and heaves it over deep square leg for a maximum.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off. Yadav makes room and tries to cut it but misses.
13.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Suryakumar Yadav continues to find boundaries! He is toying with the field now. A short delivery on middle. Yadav knows that mid on is inside the circle and he slams it over that fielder for a boundary.
Josh Hazlewood (2-0-18-0) is back on.
12.6 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on leg this time. Yadav whips it to deep mid-wicket for a single. 65 needed now from 42 balls!
12.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is guy is some player! Plays all around the ground with such ease and finesse! This one is fuller on off. Yadav makes room and plays a delightful inside-out lofted drive over extra-cover for a maximum.
12.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Wow! What a way to get to your fifty! This is some amazing hitting! Tossed up on leg. Suryakumar Yadav skips down the track, converts it into a full toss and whips it over wide long on for a maximum.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Dot now! Pitches it on middle and it tuns in. Yadav does not pick the googly and tries to clip it but misses and gets hit high on the pads.
12.2 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side, on off. Kohli rocks back and tries to pull it. He, however, gets an inside edge that goes towards short fine leg and a single is taken.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on leg. Yadav makes room and steers it to deep point for a single.
Adam Zampa to bowl out now. He has conceded 29 runs in his three overs.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and outside off. Yadav punches it off the outside half of his blade aerially towards deep backward point for a single. India now need 80 runs from 48 balls!
11.5 overs (1 Run) In the air...but safe! This is a good short ball from Green, hurries Kohli. He tries to pull it but gets a top edge. The ball goes in the air towards square leg and it falls in the no man's land. A single taken.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Yadav guides it to third man for a single.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Bangs it short and around leg. Suryakumar Yadav gets bit across to his right and tries to pull it but misses.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Oh, beaten! Hits the hard length, outside off. Suryakumar Yadav stays deep in his crease and tries to smash it away but only connects with thin air.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on off. Kohli makes room and guides it to third man for a single.
10.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This has been a gem of a knock from SKY! It is short and on off. Suryakumar Yadav picks the length quickly, hangs on the back foot and pulls it over deep square leg for a maximum.
10.5 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length, on off. Yadav punches it bit uppishly towards covers for a couple.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Dot ball, very good change of pace! A slower short ball, outside off. Yadav is through with his pull shot early and misses it completely.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on off. Kohli dabs it behind square on the off side for a single.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Tad shorter and outside off. Yadav punches it towards deep point for just a single.
10.1 overs (2 Runs) Lands on a length, on middle. Yadav clips it to deep backward square leg for a couple.
