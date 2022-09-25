India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Harshal Patel seems to have hurt his hand here while stopping that previous delivery.
12.4 overs (0 Run) This is pitched up, on middle, Tim David drives it powerfully back towards the bowler where Harshal Patel half stops it with his right hand.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Harshal Patel bowls a good slower one, full and on leg, Josh Inglis goes through his shot early and misses. The ball goes off his pads towards point and a leg bye is taken.
12.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Harshal Patel tries for the yorker but bowls this down the leg, Josh Inglis misses his slog. Wided. Free hit continues..
12.3 overs (2 Runs) Fuller again and on off, Tim David drills it towards sweeper cover for a single. It is called a no ball for overstepping. Free hit coming up...
12.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Massive hit! This is slower one, full and on off, in the slot as well, Tim David waits for it and lofts it over the long off fence for a biggie.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, Tim David drives it towards mid off.
Harshal Patel is now into the attack. His first over of the game.
11.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just wide! This is flighted, full and on off, Josh Inglis drives it uppishly just past the diving cover fielder for a boudnary.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and on off, Tim David moves across and sweeps it through square leg for a single.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Looped up, full and on off, turning away, Josh Inglis uses his feet and plays it towards point for a run.
11.3 overs (0 Run) A bit short and on off, Josh Inglis punches it towards cover-point.
11.2 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! This is flighted, full and lands on the leg stump, turns away sharply, Josh Inglis tries the sweep again but misses and the ball goes over the off pole.
11.1 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up, full and on leg, Josh Inglis paddle-sweeps it towards fine leg for a couple of runs.
10.6 overs (2 Runs) Fuller one and on off, Tim David drives it sweetly wide of deep point for a brace.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Full again and on middle, Josh Inglis knocks it towards mid on for a single. The Indian players are not happy with Chahal as he decided to not throw for the run out and took it bit casually.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller this time, on off, Josh Inglis mistimes his cut and the ball goes towards slip.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and on off, Tim David stays there and punches it through covers for a run.
10.2 overs (1 Run) On a length and on middle, Josh Inglis tucks it away through mid-wicket for a single.
10.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A lucky boundary but Australia won't mind. This is on a hard length and on off, extra bounce off the surface, Josh Inglis looks to push it away but gets a thick outside edge past the keeper for a boundary at the third man fence.
