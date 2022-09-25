India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
1.4 overs (0 Run) No run.
1.3 overs (4 Runs) 4 Leg byes.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Virat Kohli dabs it towards point for a single.
1.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length and outside off. Virat Kohli leaves it alone. Some movement there for Pat Cummins.
Virat Kohli walks out to bat at number 3. Also, Josh Hazlewood to bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Daniel Sams strikes in his first over and it is a big one of KL Rahul! That's a poor shot from Rahul. Sams keeps it on the shorter side, around off. The natural angles takes it across Rahul and he goes for the pull shot. The ball catches the top edge and goes in the air behind the keeper. It goes very high indeed and Wade keeps his eye on the ball till the last moment and moves backwards and towards his left to take a very good catch.
0.5 over (1 Run) A slower short ball on middle. Sharma is way early in his pull shot and pulls it to deep backward square leg for a single.
0.4 over (1 Run) A single and Rahul is off the mark now! Serves it on a length, on off. Rahul dabs it with soft hands and takes a single as the ball rolls towards the off side.
0.3 over (0 Run) Serves it on a length, on off. Rahul blocks it out.
0.2 over (1 Run) On a length, on middle. Rohit Sharma clips it to deep square leg for a single. He is off the mark.
0.2 over (2 Runs) TWO WIDES! Good effort by Wade there! Sams bangs it short but way down the leg side. Rahul lets it go and Wade puts up a full-length dive to his left. He gets a glove on it and a bye is taken towards the fine leg region.
0.1 over (0 Run) Sams starts off with a back-of-a-length delivery that is angled into Rahul from 'round the wicket. Rahul manages to defends it somehow onto the pitch.
