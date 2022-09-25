India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
So, as expected Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back for India in place of Rishabh Pant while Australia have included a batter in place of Sean Abbott. Cameron Green will have to play a crucial role today for the Aussies as along with opening the batting, he would have to bowl those four overs now with Sean Abbott missing, unless Australia decide to go with the off-spin of Glenn Maxwell and Tim David. From the Indian point of view, everyone would be looking closely at Bhuvneshwar Kumar and how he goes about his business in this game. Remember, this is also his home ground in the Indian T20 League.
Aaron Finch, the skipper of Australia says that they would have bowled first as well. Adds that the pitch looks good. Tells that they want to perform well against the best sides and it is an important game for them. Mentions that the crowd in India have been amazing wherever they play. Informs they have made one change too with Josh Inglis in for Sean Abbott.
Rohit Sharma, the skipper of India says that they will field first. Tells that there is a lot of noise on the ground and says that it is good to be in Hyderabad. Mentions that a win is important and it is crucial to keep winning in this format. Tells that there it is a challenge to play against Australia and it is about doing their basics right and if they do that they will get the results. Further adds that the last game was a good challenge for them and says that it is time to step up again in this game. Informs that they have only one change with Bhuvneshwar Kumar replacing Rishabh Pant and in the last game because of the shortened nature of it, they played only four bowlers. Adds that it is good to have Bhuvneshwar Kumar back in the team.
Australia (Playing XI) - Aaron Finch (C), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade (WK), Josh Inglis (In for Sean Abbott), Steven Smith, Pat Cummins, Daniel Sams, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
India (Playing XI) - KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Harshal Patel, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (In for Rishabh Pant), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.
TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of India. They have elected to BOWL first.
PITCH REPORT - Murali Kartik says that it is a fairly large playing surface and then Ajit Agarkar joins him for company. Agarkar says that it is a firm surface and it is beautiful to bat with not a lot of grass. Tells that it has become a norm to chase down the total with pitch behaving even better later on. He adds that long boundaries can help bowlers a bit but overall, he feels that it is a very good batting surface. Kartik signs off by saying that they both agree in unison that it is a belter of a pitch.
