India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
The chase is set to begin.
... RUN CHASE ...
India will look to come out all guns blazing and they have strengthened their batting order considerably. They will want the openers to attack the Australian bowlers without worrying about keeping wickets in hand. With just 8 overs to bowl, the visitors will hope to maintain discipline and restrict the scoring. If that brings about wickets it would be a massive bonus for them. An exciting run chase awaits us. Do join us shortly.
Australia began with positive intent with the captain Aaron Finch playing the aggressor role. A brilliant piece of fielding from Virat Kohli got rid of last game's half-centurion Cameron Green and the decision to bowl out Axar Patel early proved to be a masterstroke as he claimed the wickets of Glenn Maxwell and Tim David to peg Australia back. Aaron Finch motored along though and made a quickfire 31 before being dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah with a trademark yorker. Matthew Wade continued his good form and played some exquisite strokes en route to his 43 runs as he took Australia to the 90-run mark. Axar Patel was the pick of the bowlers taking two wickets in his 2 overs and conceding just 13 runs.
Matthew Wade's sensational form continues! Australia have put up a decent total of 90 on the board but will feel they lost wickets far too frequently early on and are 10-15 runs short of a formidable target. India have done well with the ball but need to work on their death bowling as Harshal Patel conceded 19 runs in the last over. That said, they will know that they have enough firepower in their arsenal to chase down this target.
7.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Steven Smith looks to steal a single but gets run out. It is a slower one, full and on off. Wade works it back to the bowler. Meanwhile, Smith is already half way down the track. Patel gathers the ball and sprints to the non-striker's end. Australia have ended their innings at 90/5.
7.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Consecutive maximums. This is a slower ball, short and on off. Matthew Wade stands tall and dispatches it over the square leg fence. 19 runs off the over already.
7.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Matthew Wade gets the second maximum in the over. A full toss, outside off. Wade stays back and powers it over the deep point fence for a biggie. Matthew Wade is asking the umpire for a no ball, but it looks like the ball is dipping.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Patel goes full, around off. Wade drives it back to the bowler. Harshal Patel gets low in a flash and makes a half-stop.
7.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! High and handsome. There is no stopping Wade at the moment. Back of a length, Matthew Wade picks the length early and smokes it over the mid-wicket fence from outside off for a maximum.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Short ball, wide of off. Smith reaches out and pushes it to deep point for a single.
6.6 overs (1 Run) It is full again, on middle and leg. Smith tucks it to deep square leg. They take a single.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Full length, on the pads, Wade flicks it to mid-wicket for just a single.
6.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Exceptional shot. It is full, outside off. Wade opens the face of the bat late and steers it past backward point.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Steven Smith nearly gets the taste of the pitch. Jasprit Bumrah serves an inswinging yorker, on leg. Steven Smith tries to dig it out but losses his stance while doing so.
6.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Steven Smith gets his first boundary, a fortunate one though. It is full, around off. Smith swings hard, it takes the outside edge and goes down to third man. A couple of bounces over the ropes.
6.1 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, outside off. Wade pushes it through mid off and rotates the strike.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Wade premeditates the scoop but it does not come off as he expected it to. It goes to fine leg off the inner half. They take a single.
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Matthew Wade gets the second boundary of the over. Back of a length, outside off. Wade did not have much pace to work with but still manages to cut it through covers for four runs.
5.4 overs (2 Runs) Patel goes for the yorker ends up as a full length. Wade works it to long on and they collect a brace.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller, on the pads, Smith clips it to deep square leg for a single.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Much fuller, around off. Wade inside-edges it on his pads. It rolls out to the off side and they take a single.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! A short ball, outside off. Wade stays back and cuts it past backward point. Yuzvendra Chahal in the deep had no chance to stop this one.
