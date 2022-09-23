India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads, Pandya hangs back and flicks it towards long on. They take one more. A great over from Zampa comes to an end. 7 runs and two wickets off it.
4.5 overs (1 Run) Full, on the pads, Sharma flicks it to wide long on and crosses for a single.
4.4 overs (1 Run) He misses out on his Hat Trick. Flatter, outside off. Pandya pushes it through point for one.
Hardik Pandya India's top-scorer in the last match makes his way out to the crease.
4.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! This is plumb! Suryakumar Yadav has a chat with his skipper at the other end who suggests to go against the review. Suryakumar Yadav trudges back to the dugout on a golden duck here. Adam Zampa is turning the game on its head here. It is fuller, on off. Suryakumar Yadav gets down on one knee and looks to go for the sweep. He misses and gets pinged. Adam Zampa appeals and the finger goes up in a flash. Adam Zampa is on a Hat-Trick now!
Suryakumar Yadav makes his way out to the middle as India stick to their batting order.
4.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! It is Adam Zampa again to get the breakthrough. India lose their second wicket. Virat Kohli's cameo comes to an end. Adam Zampa has the last laugh here. He goes full, around leg. Kohli comes down the track, looks to flick it away but ends up playing all around it. The ball sneaks through his defense and hit the top of leg.
4.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Virat Kohli seems to be in good touch here. Pressure right on the bowler. It is short, on off. Kohli dances down the track and smacks it down the ground for four.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter, on the body. Kohli miscues his pull to square leg. They take a single.
3.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Over the bowler! Kohli gets his first boundary of the chase and 50 comes up for India in no time. It is a length ball, on middle and leg. Kohli goes back and lofts it over the bowler's head for a boundary.
3.4 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! Good length, around off. Sharma goes for the pull but misses. It goes to the leg side off his waist. They cross for a leg bye.
3.3 overs (0 Run) A length ball, around off, this one keeps low off the deck. Sharma awkwardly gets it back to the bowler.
3.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! A slower, short ball, wide of off. Rohit Sharma reaches out and places it down to third man. It races away to the boundary.
3.1 overs (1 Run) A short ball, on off. Kohli comes down the track and whips it to long on. They take one.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Kohli gets off the mark! It is pushed through, on the pads. Kohli tucks it to mid-wicket and crosses for one. A wicket-taking over by Zampa comes to an end.
Virat Kohli comes in at number 3.
2.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Adam Zampa has got the breakthrough and KL Rahul has to depart! Zampa bowls a skidder full and in line with the off stump. Rahul looks to slog sweep across the line of the ball but he misses and the ball goes on to hit the off pole. Rahul looks disappointed but will have to make the long walk back to the shed. Is this the opening Australia needed?
2.4 overs (1 Run) Another full delivery bowled outside the off pole, Rohit Sharma clips this to long on for a single.
2.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Fourth maximum for Sharma. It is full, outside off. Rohit Sharma makes room and smokes it over the wide long off fence for a maximum.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Adam Zampa flights this full and in line with the stumps, KL Rahul shimmies down the wicket and gets an inside edge onto his pads. They take a single as the ball rolls to the off side.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Adam Zampa floats this one full and outside the off stump, Rohit Sharma looks to slog this but gets beaten. Matthew Wade does not collect the ball and they get a bye.
1.6 overs (2 Runs) Continues bowling short and outside off, KL Rahul drags the ball towards mid-wicket for a single. There is a direct hit from the deep but the batter is well in. The ball hits the stumps and they take an extra overthrow run. India are 30 for no loss after the Powerplay.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Another slower delivery bowled on a good length and well outside the off pole. KL Rahul reaches for it but misses.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Bowls this back of a length and outside off, the ball sticks into the pitch and Rohit Sharma is early into his shot. Gets the ball to deep square leg for a run.
1.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Rohit Sharma is dealing in biggies here! Pat Cummins bowls this one is shorter and angled into the batter. Rohit Sharma is in position straight away to pull this over the deep square leg boundary for his third maximum.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Bangs this one in short and going down leg, Rohit Sharma pre-meditates and goes across the stumps to paddle it. Misses the ball as it goes through to the keeper.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Takes pace off the ball and serves this on a good length, outside off. Rohit Sharma looks to pull but is early into the shot and gets beaten.
1.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Pat Cummins bowls this back of a length and angles this down leg. This has been called wide.
Pat Cummins to bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (6 Runs) SIX! KL Rahul joins the party now! Josh Hazlewood goes full once again and strays onto the pads, KL Rahul keeps his head still and flicks this over deep mid-wicket for the third six of the over. India have 20 runs on the board after the first over.
0.5 over (1 Run) Goes full this time and slightly outside off, Rohit Sharma digs this out to cover and takes a run.
0.4 over (6 Runs) SIX! Consecutive biggies! A short ball this time, on leg. Rohit Sharma swivels and smokes it over the square leg fence for a maximum.
0.3 over (6 Runs) SIX! This has been dispatched! Josh Hazlewood serves this on a good length and just outside off, Rohit Sharma rocks back and thumps this over deep mid-wicket to get off the mark with a maximum.
0.2 over (0 Run) Good swing here! Bowls this on a good length and gets the ball to move away sharply from outside off, Rohit Sharma feels for this and gets beaten.
0.1 over (1 Run) Josh Hazlewood begins with a good length delivery served outside off, KL Rahul taps this towards deep point and takes a single to get off the mark.
