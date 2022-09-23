India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
1.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! run out (Virat Kohli / Axar Patel).
Is that a run out? The umpire takes it upstairs to confirm.
1.2 overs (0 Run) No run.
1.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Axar Patel has been welcomed with a boundary! Bowls this one full and outside off, Cameron Green lifts this over mid off high into the air. Virat Kohli runs from mid on towards the ball and dives for it. He is not able to reach it and the ball runs away for a boundary.
Axar Patel to share the new ball.
0.6 over (0 Run) Another beauty from Hardik Pandya to end the over! This is on a good length and pitching in line with the stumps, Aaron Finch looks to pull but the ball is not short enough. The ball goes just over the stumps.
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! This has been squeezed out into the gap! Hardik Pandya bowls under full delivery just outside the off pole, Aaron Finch moves his front foot out of the way and carves this to deep point for four more runs.
0.4 over (1 Run) Goes full this time and strays on to the pads, Cameron Green flicks this straight to the deep square leg fielder for a run.
0.3 over (1 Run) Delivers a waist-high full toss angled into leg, Aaron Finch clips this to deep square leg and takes a single.
0.2 over (4 Runs) FOUR! What a response from Aaron Finch! Hardik Pandya bowls this on a good length and outside the off pole, Aaron Finch gets across the stumps and paddles this over the keeper's head for four runs.
0.1 over (0 Run) Hardik Pandya begins with a jaffa! Bowls this really full and just outside off, gets the ball to move away. Aaron Finch is beaten all ends up.
The game is set to begin. The Indian players stride out to the middle. Followed by Aaron Finch and Cameron Green who walk out to open for the visitors. It looks like Hardik Pandya is getting the new ball. He will be starting the proceedings here.
Aaron Finch, the skipper of Australia says they were going to bowl first as well. It would have been perfect to get some early wickets and chase down a target. Claims they want to be agressive and they are comfortable with the way they play. Informs there are two changes and ends by saying that the crowd has showed them a lot of love and it is an amazing atmosphere.
Rohit Sharma, the captain of India is in for a chat. He says that they will field first. Mentions that he doesn't know what to expect with the game but it is really nice to put something in front of this great crowd. Adds he can see it is a full capacity and hopes they can perform well. Mentions there are two changes with Bumrah and Pant coming in.
India (Playing XI) - KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Rishabh Pant (In place of Bhuvneshwar Kumar), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (In place of Umesh Yadav), Yuzvendra Chahal.
Australia (Playing XI) - Aaron Finch (C), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade (WK), Daniel Sams (In place of Nathan Ellis), Sean Abbott (In place of Josh Inglis), Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
TOSS - The captains are out in the middle. The coin is flipped into the air by Rohit Sharma and lands in favor of India. They have elected to BOWL first.
UPDATE 8.49 pm IST (3.19 pm GMT) - The officials are out on the field yet again. The groundsmen are still seen working on the wet patches. The two umpires walk towards the dressing room and hand a sheet of paper to both the skippers. Hopefully, we have some good news coming our way. Well to give us a clear picture, the two umpires say that the conditions have improved. Informs us that there will be a 8-over match with the toss being at 9.15 pm IST (3.45 pm GMT). The first ball will be bowled at 9.30 pm IST (4 pm GMT). So get ready for some enthralling action.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 1.4 overs, Australia are 18/1. The live updates of India vs Australia scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs Australia, 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs Australia, 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Australia, India vs Australia live score, India vs Australia scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs Australia, 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.