India defeated Australia by 6 wickets in the second T20I match that took place in Nagpur on Friday. It was a rain-curtailed game due to wet outfield. The start was delayed and thus the match was reduced to 8-overs-a-side. Australia scored 90 runs at the loss of five wickets and India reached home on the second ball of the 8th over. While Rohit Sharma anchored the innings with his 46 not out off 20 balls, it was Dinesh Karthik who finished the match for India with a six and a four in the first two deliveries of the final over.

India needed 9 runs to win off the final over that was being bowled by Daniel Sams. The left-arm pacer bowled the first ball on the pads of Karthik, who smashed it for a six over backward square leg. The equation came down to 3 off 5 balls and to avoid any drama towards the end, Karthik pulled Sams' slower short ball for a four towards deep mid-wicket and finished the game for India.

Soon after the match-finishing four, India skipper Rohit, who was standing at the non-striker's end, ran to Karthik and hugged him.

Earlier, Matthew Wade's 43 not out off 20 balls and Aaron Finch's 31 off 15 helped Australia post a competitive score on the board. Axar Patel was exceptional with the ball, picking two wickets while conceding only 13 runs in his two overs.

In reply, Rohit and KL Rahul gave India a terrific start and added 39 runs in just 2.4 overs before Rahul fell to Adam Zampa. The Australian spinner then dismissed Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav to keep his side in the game but the duo of Rohit and Karthik eventually took India home.