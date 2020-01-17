 
India vs Australia: Rishabh Pant Trolled On Twitter After KL Rahul Pulls Off Smart Stumping In 2nd ODI

Updated: 17 January 2020 20:14 IST

Fans trolled Rishabh Pant after KL Rahul's impressive outing as wicketkeeper-batsman in Rajkot.

KL Rahul completed a sharp stumping to dismiss Aaron Finch in the 2nd ODI. © AFP

KL Rahul impressed one and all in the ongoing second One-Day International (ODI) against Australia with his all-round show in Rajkot on Friday. KL Rahul, who came in to bat at number five, scored 80 off 52 deliveries and completed a sharp stumping to get rid of Australia captain Aaron Finch in the 16th over off Ravindra Jadeja. Ravindra Jadeja tossed the ball up and KL Rahul caught Aaron Finch outside the crease and inflicted an impressive stumping to give India a crucial breakthrough. Soon after KL Rahul's impressive glove work, fans started comparing him with injured wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and trolled the latter with hilarious memes.

In the match, India posted an imposing total of 340 for six in their quota of 50 overs.

Shikhar Dhawan, who top-scored for the team, fell four runs short of his century as he hit a short ball from Kane Richardson straight into the hands of Mitchell Starc, stationed at fine-leg.

India captain Virat Kohli scored his 56th ODI half-century while KL Rahul's cameo in the end helped the hosts score a competitive total at the Saurashtra Cricket Association stadium.

In reply, Australia had a poor start as they lost David Warner, who scored an unbeaten hundred in the first ODI, early in the fourth over.

Aaron Finch and Steve Smith then stitched together a 62-run stand to steady the innings.

After Finch's dismissal on 33, Marnus Labuschagne joined Steve Smith in the middle.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team Rishabh Rajendra Pant Rishabh Pant Kannaur Lokesh Rahul KL Rahul India vs Australia 2020 Cricket
Highlights
  • KL Rahul completed a sharp stumping to dismiss Aaron Finch in 2nd ODI
  • KL Rahul scored 80 off 52 deliveries to help India to 340 for six
  • Australia lost their first wicket in the fourth over
