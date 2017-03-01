When And Where To Watch India vs Australia 2nd Test Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Having suffered a humiliating 333-run defeat to Australia in the first Test at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, the Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team will try to fight back and level the series in the second match of the four-Test series that is due to begin at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 4. Australia, on the other hand, snapped India's 19-match unbeaten streak in Tests and will aim for a victory to try and close in on a series win.

When will the India vs Australia 2nd Test be played?

The 2nd Test between India and Australia will be played from March 4, 2017.

Where will the India vs Australia 2nd Test be played?

The India vs Australia 2nd Test will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

How do I watch the India vs Australia 2nd Test match live?

The 2nd Test match will be broadcast live on Start Sports 1 and Star Sports 3. Fans wanting to catch the match in High Definition can tune into Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 3 HD.

What time does the live coverage of the India vs Australia 2nd Test start?

The live broadcast of the 2nd Test match will start at 09:20 AM.

Where can you follow the India vs Australia 2nd Test match online?

The match can be streamed online at Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

Teams:

India: Lokesh Rahul, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Abhinav Mukund, Karun Nair, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya.

Australia: David Warner, Matt Renshaw, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith (captain), Peter Handscomb, Steve O'Keefe, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Jackson Bird, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Agar, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc.