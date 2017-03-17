Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 2, Ranchi: Visitors Look To Pile On Runs

Australia were 299 for four at stumps on Day 1 with Steve Smith unbeaten on 117 and Glenn Maxwell not out on 82. With conditions good for batting, the Australian skipper stressed the importance of scoring as many runs as possible in the first innings. Day 2 will be crucial for both teams. If Australia get a big score the Indians will be under tremendous pressure to match the total, having to bat last in Ranchi. The Indian bowlers will look to make early inroads and restrict the visitors. However, the big talking point will be the extent of the injury suffered by India captain Virat Kohli and whether or not he will be able to continue.(LIVE SCORECARD)

9:14 IST: Brett Lee reckons India bowled well on the first day. Ravi Shastri thinks Day 2 would be the best day for batting. Not much there for the spinners reckons Shastri.

NEWS ALERT - Captain Virat Kohli recuperating from shoulder strain. Relevant investigations have revealed that there are no serious concerns pic.twitter.com/v5tgdZlKHx — BCCI (@BCCI) March 16, 2017

9:12 IST: So the news from the Indian dressing room is no serious concerns on Virat Kohli's injury. Hopefully Kohli will take the field today.

9:11 IST: Welcome to the cricket coverage of Day 2 of the third Test match between India and Australia.

The Indian captain had to walk off the field on Thursday when he injured his right shoulder while fielding the post-lunch session on Day 1 in Ranchi. The injury, as it turns out, was bad enough to keep him off the field for the entire post-lunch session and he did not take the field even after the tea break, with vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane doing the captain's job.

More importantly for India will be Kohli's exploits with the bat. If the Indian skipper is ruled out it will be a body blow to the hosts and give the visitors further impetus to strengthen their grip on the game.

India will also need to remove Smith and Maxwell quickly. The duo shared an unbeaten 159-run stand and with the latter nearing a maiden Test hundred, India need to be wary of his hitting prowess once he gets to the three-figure mark.