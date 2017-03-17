 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs Australia 2017 23 Feb 17 to 29 Mar 17
Cricket

Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 2, Ranchi: Visitors Look To Pile On Runs

Updated: 17 March 2017 09:19 IST

Live cricket score, India vs Australia: Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell's unbeaten stand helped the visitors take the initiative on Day 1 of the third Test in Ranchi. Can the Indian bowlers launch a fightback?

Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 2, Ranchi: Visitors Look To Pile On Runs
Live cricket score: India vs Australia, DAY 2: Indian bowlers will be looking for early wickets. © BCCI

Australia were 299 for four at stumps on Day 1 with Steve Smith unbeaten on 117 and Glenn Maxwell not out on 82. With conditions good for batting, the Australian skipper stressed the importance of scoring as many runs as possible in the first innings. Day 2 will be crucial for both teams. If Australia get a big score the Indians will be under tremendous pressure to match the total, having to bat last in Ranchi. The Indian bowlers will look to make early inroads and restrict the visitors. However, the big talking point will be the extent of the injury suffered by India captain Virat Kohli and whether or not he will be able to continue.(LIVE SCORECARD)

Get live cricket score of India vs Australia, Day 2 in Ranchi here.

9:14 IST: Brett Lee reckons India bowled well on the first day. Ravi Shastri thinks Day 2 would be the best day for batting. Not much there for the spinners reckons Shastri.

9:12 IST: So the news from the Indian dressing room is no serious concerns on Virat Kohli's injury. Hopefully Kohli will take the field today.

9:11 IST: Welcome to the cricket coverage of Day 2 of the third Test match between India and Australia.

The Indian captain had to walk off the field on Thursday when he injured his right shoulder while fielding the post-lunch session on Day 1 in Ranchi. The injury, as it turns out, was bad enough to keep him off the field for the entire post-lunch session and he did not take the field even after the tea break, with vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane doing the captain's job.

More importantly for India will be Kohli's exploits with the bat. If the Indian skipper is ruled out it will be a body blow to the hosts and give the visitors further impetus to strengthen their grip on the game.

India will also need to remove Smith and Maxwell quickly. The duo shared an unbeaten 159-run stand and with the latter nearing a maiden Test hundred, India need to be wary of his hitting prowess once he gets to the three-figure mark.

Topics : India Australia Steven Peter Devereux Smith Glenn James Maxwell JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi Australia Tour of India, 2017 Cricket Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule & IPL live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
Highlights, India vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 1, Ranchi: Ton-Up Steve Smith Puts Visitors In Command
Highlights, India vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 1, Ranchi: Ton-Up Steve Smith Puts Visitors In Command
Highlights, India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 4, Bengaluru: Hosts Win by 75 Runs, Level Series
Highlights, India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 4, Bengaluru: Hosts Win by 75 Runs, Level Series
Highlights, India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 2, Bengaluru: Hosts Fight But Visitors Take 48-Run Lead
Highlights, India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 2, Bengaluru: Hosts Fight But Visitors Take 48-Run Lead
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 107
4 England 101
5 New Zealand 98
Last updated on: 08 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.