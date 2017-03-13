 
India vs Australia 2017 23 Feb 17 to 29 Mar 17
Cricket

India Vs Australia: Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell Contenders For No.6 Spot

Updated: 13 March 2017 18:27 IST

Both Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell will be eyeing the No.6 spot in the Australian line-up left vacant by the injured Mitchell Marsh.

Glenn Maxwell fighting for a spot in the Australian team © AFP

Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell, both of whom play for Victoria in Australia's domestic cricket, will be eyeing the No.6 spot in the Australian batting line-up, the position left vacant by the injured Mitchell Marsh. Both the Victorians have emerged as strong contenders for position. Ashton Agar and Usman Khawaja are the other two names doing the rounds as the visitors grapple with injury issues ahead of the third Test in Ranchi, starting Thursday.

The four-match Border-Gavaskar series is currently poised at 1-1. While the visitors earned a comprehensive victory in the first Test in Pune, India came back strongly to clinch the second game in Bengaluru by 75 runs.

 

 

 

 

While Maxwell has the advantage of being part of the touring squad for the entire trip so far, Stoinis can stake a claim as replacement for Marsh given his all-round skills and strong seam bowling.

Maxwell was not even in the Victorian Shield side at the start of the summer, having been dropped seemingly as a result of his unsuccessful attempt to move north to New South Wales during pre-season.

 

 

 

 

Stoinis has been the Bushrangers' preferred choice at No.3 for several seasons and has done so with success - until this season.

(With inputs from PTI)



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Highlights
  • Mitchell Marsh has suffered a shoulder injury
  • Marcus Stoinis or Glenn Maxwell are favourites to replace him
  • The India vs Australia series is locked at 1-1
