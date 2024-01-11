The biggest development that will happening in Indian cricket starting on Thursday will be the return of Rohit Sharma in T20I cricket. Both he and Virat Kohli were named in the T20I squad for the three match series against Afghanistan, which is the last T20I contest that Indian cricket team will be playing ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup. While Virat Kohli will not play the first T20I against Afghanistan, Rohit Sharma will play. Speaking to Star Sports, former Chief of Selectors MSK Prasad spoke on having the best possible team play against Afghanistan

He said: "I would definitely prefer to have the best possible team. The reason is that these are the only three T20s that are left before we get into the IPL and get into an actual T20 format. But for the injured players, I think I would definitely have our main players playing in this T20. Let's not forget that Afghanistan is a very competitive side and will do whatever possible."

MSK Prasad also spoke on the inclusion of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the squad, he said: "I do understand that Rohit and Virat were given a bit of rest after the South Africa tour. I think that was needed, after a mega event like the ODI World Cup. They needed that kind of a break. So fortunately, they have had a healthy break and have done reasonably well, the youngsters. See, my opinion is there's absolutely no doubt that Virat and Rohit will be a part of the T20 World Cup, so they should start playing right from this series."

He also added: "The question arises, why didn't they play after the last T20 World Cup. The reason they didn't play is we were heading towards an ODI World Cup, so we predominantly wanted to focus on ODIs. That's the reason they offered other youngsters who were maybe thinking towards the T20 World Cup. So that's a wonderful thing from both of them, and even the selectors and team management have got it right. Because if we are heading towards the ODI World Cup, it is better to focus on the ODIs, and we had the WTC also. So they were focusing on test cricket and ODI cricket. Now that we are heading towards a T20, they should be back to action."

MSK Prasad also spoke on who he think may feature in the final squad for the T20 World Cup, he said "I think players like Virat, Rohit, even for that matter, Shami, Bumrah, Siraj, Jadeja, and Hardik, other than those names, there are a few places where I feel players like Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson, if KL Rahul is keeping wickets, who is your second keeper? What if Rishabh Pant is fit? What if Ishan Kishan is ready?

"If we are going to pick him, what order is it? So I don't think that we need somebody at the top of the order. We needed someone in the middle order, so if Sanju throws his hat into the selection, all these things will definitely come into the picture.

"Somebody like Yashasvi Jaiswal or even Shubman Gill, form will definitely be a factor, he's established but still these are few places which will definitely depend on the form they will exhibit in the IPL. So it's important they keep ringing the bell so the selectors have a good headache."