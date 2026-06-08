India pacer Mohammed Siraj had a fiery exchange with Afghanistan batter Rahmat Shah during the one-off Test in Mullanpur. The incident happened during Afghanistan's first innings, with Rahmat batting alongside Sharafuddin Ashraf, who was visibly nursing a leg injury. Seeing his partner struggle, Rahmat adopted a highly defensive approach, irking Siraj in the process. On the third ball of the over, Rahmat blocked Siraj's delivery, after which the Indian pacer aggressively threw the ball back towards the stumps despite the batter being well inside his crease.

Siraj didn't stop there. On the very next ball, his frustration was evident after Rahmat solidly defended another delivery towards the off-side. He walked up towards the batter to exchange a few words, challenging him to play some proper shots.

Siraj aur Rahmat ke darmiyan field par garma-garmi pic.twitter.com/3MtEjwIRHc — Rehan 56 (@imrehan456) June 8, 2026

Whether intentional or not, Siraj's intervention paid off as India found the breakthrough a few overs later. Sharafuddin perished after trying to take on debutant Manav Suthar, who then cleaned up Rahmat just a few balls later to put India firmly in control.

Meanwhile, Suthar returned a match haul of seven wickets on debut as India hammered Afghanistan by an innings and 300 runs on Monday, their biggest victory in a Test.

India forced the visitors to follow on and spinners Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav then shared seven wickets between them as Afghanistan were bowled out for 112 on the third day of the one-off Test in New Chandigarh.

Suthar, a left-arm spinner, set up India's win after taking 6-33 as Afghanistan were dismissed for 152 in response to India's first innings total of 564-8 declared.

India's record win in the five-day format surpasses their hammering of the West Indies by an innings and 272 runs in Rajkot in 2018.

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