The morning session on Day 1 of the first India vs Afghanistan Test in New Chandigarh could well have belonged to the visiting team. It did not, and they themselves have to blame for it. While Yashasvi Jaiswal couldn't capitalise on a good start as India treaded cautiously to reach 96 for 1 at lunch, veteran KL Rahul (37 batting off 70 balls) survived what looked like a clear nick in TV replays, but the bowling team didn't appeal for caught behind.

Former England spinner Graeme Swann, who was on air, made a hilarious comment.

"KL Rahul has played an absolute blinder here, because the captain and the keeper looked to him, and he shook his head. And they believed him. He should be put up for an Oscar for his acting there, KL Rahul. My hat's off to you, sir. Here comes the Oscar," said Swann on air.

Rahul played some gorgeous strokes while defending dourly on a seemingly flat track against an Afghan attack that looked decent without being threatening.

Sai Sudharsan (32 off 49 balls) also played some delightful shots, including a graceful drive past the bowler, but also got a reprieve early on when he was dropped at first slip by former KKR star Rahmanullah Gurbaz off debutant left-arm spinner Nangeyalia Kharote.

However, one person who would rue that he missed out on a big knock is Jaiswal, who was dismissed in the most innocuous fashion.

Right-arm pacer Mohammad Saleem's delivery bounced a shade extra, and Jaiswal tried to tuck it off his hips towards fine leg but only managed to tickle it to **the** keeper, Afsar Zazai.

An over before that, Rahul was insanely lucky that keeper Zazai didn't appeal when the batter edged one from Ziaur Rahman (0/20 in 6 overs), easily the most incisive of the three pacers.

The replays showed that Rahul edged it, but since the **stumper** didn't appeal, he survived.

In between, there was the signature on-drive, a classical straight drive, and a whip through mid-wicket.

Along with Sudharsan, he added 55 runs off 79 balls to keep the momentum going in the home team's favour.

Sudharsan, who got firm backing from coach Gautam Gambhir, looked fluent against the pacers, even though he was slightly shaky against the slow bowlers.

One delivery from off-spinner Abdul Malik jumped a bit, and Sudharsan's loose top hand was evident as he punched it through **the** mid-wicket boundary

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