Fast bowler Harshit Rana was included in the Indian cricket team squad for the final ODI match against Afghanistan. India have already clinched the three-match series with victories in the first two games. The third match will take place in Chennai on Saturday. Harshit was missing from action after suffering a knee injury during the warm-up game against South Africa in Mumbai ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026. The injury ruled him out of the competition which saw India clinch the title with a win over New Zealand in the final. The injury also ruled him out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Kolkata Knight Riders.

"Mr Harshit Rana, who has completed his rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE), has linked up with the ODI squad in Chennai," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in a media release.

Updated squad for the third ODI against Afghanistan: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Harshit Rana.

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