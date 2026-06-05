Ahead of his side's one-off Test against Afghanistan, Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir said that the series could be an "ideal opportunity" to try a long-term fourth spin bowling option. Team India will take on Afghanistan in the one-off Test at New Chandigarh from Saturday onwards. In the absence of veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, two young all-rounders, Harsh Dubey and Manav Suthar, have got their India call-ups. Kuldeep Yadav and all-rounder Washington Sundar are other spin options in the squad. It would be interesting to see if Harsh or Manav get the reward of their long domestic grind in the form of a Test cap.

On similarities and differences between Harsh and Manav, Gambhir said during the pre-match presser, "Look, to a certain extent similar, but also a little different as well, because if you see that you do not only see that there are two left-arm spinners, but you also see that the release points, you also see what someone gets off the wicket and the trajectories and everything. And uh, who is probably most suited for red-ball cricket. And this probably is the only Test match where we can think of or looking at someone who could be a fourth spinner. Because after this, we go to Sri Lanka, and we might have to carry four spinners as well. So, this is an ideal opportunity to try someone who could be a long-term fourth spinner as well."

Gambhir also said that the team has a "more or less a very settled batting line-up, especially at home".

"We know what way we want to go. But yes, as I mentioned, that we might look at probably giving an opportunity to our finger spinner, who could be a fourth spinner as well. And that this is, again, a Test match is a Test match. I know people can talk about this not being a... in a World Test Championship cycle, but for me, I think it is a Test match that we need to go out there and win for the country. Because you do not differentiate between Test matches, whether it is not part of the World Test Championship, whether it is part of the World Test Championship. That is one of the reasons why we are going to try and play our full strength, even in this Test match," added the coach.

On the absence of Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel from the Test match, Gambhir said that Jadeja still remains an integral part of the team.

"The chairman of selectors has already made it very clear that Jadeja is an integral part of this team. It was just that we had the opportunity to try another spinner. And I have already said that if you have to pick four spinners for Sri Lanka, this is the perfect opportunity to try a fourth spinner, because we have got Washi, Kuldeep, and Jaddu, uh, who, who are our top three spinners. So, if you have that opportunity, we will give it a try and use that opportunity." he signed off.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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