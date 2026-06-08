While Afghanistan lost to India by an innings and 300 runs in their one-off Test in Mullanpur, a striking feature from the match was Afghanistan's repeated DRS (Decision Review System) blunders. Right from Day 1, Afghanistan failed to take the DRS at right moments, resulting in them missing out on wickets. On Day 3, another bizarre incident took place. Afghanistan tailender Mohammad Saleem Safi appeared to want to take a DRS review after being given out LBW, but ultimately walked off, before being involved in an animated chat in his own dugout.

In the 58th over of the Afghanistan first innings, India's debutant spinner Manav Suthar trapped Safi on the pads, and the on-field umpire gave him out immediately. For a while, it seemed like Safi was keen on taking the DRS review, but in the end he simply walked off.

However, as he approached the Afghanistan dugout, he was seen having an animated chat with someone.

To rub salt into the wound, replays showed that the ball was pitching outside leg-stump, and had Safi reviewed, he would've been not out.

India vs Afghanistan, one-off Test: As it happened

Sensational centuries from skipper Shubman Gill and KL Rahul, coupled with a remarkable debut performance from spin all-rounder Manav Suthar, powered India to a massive innings and 300-run victory over Afghanistan in the one-off Test at New Chandigarh on Monday.

After centuries from Rahul and Gill guided Team India to a formidable total of 564/8 declared in the first innings, exceptional bowling performances from spin all-rounders Suthar (6/33) and Washington Sundar (4/36) sealed India's biggest-ever win in Test cricket by an innings margin. However, as the match was not part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, it will not impact India's position in the WTC standings, where they are currently placed sixth.

With ANI inputs

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