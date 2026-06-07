Afghanistan's mistakes continued to hurt them on Day 2 of the one-off Test against India in Mullanpur. India had ended Day 1 at 368/3, with skipper Shubman Gill (103*) and Rishabh Pant (50*) unbeaten at the crease. Earlier, KL Rahul had scored a century, while Sai Sudharsan made 81. However, the visitors made a big error by not opting for a DRS review against Rahul. He had edged a delivery from Azmatullah Omarzai, but despite a clear catch by wicketkeeper Afsar Zazai, skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi chose not to review. Rahul survived on 16 and went on to score 101.

As Day 2 began, Afghanistan repeated similar mistakes, not once but twice. In the 89th over, Omarzai struck Gill on the pads, but the on-field umpire gave it not out. Despite the bowler urging for a review, Shahidi declined, suspecting an inside edge. Replays later showed there was no bat involved, and Gill would have been out LBW if a review had been taken.

In the very next over, Zia ur Rehman nearly dismissed Rishabh Pant. The players appealed for a caught-behind, but the umpire ruled it not out. Rahmanullah Gurbaz, from the first slip, was confident he had heard an edge and suggested a review. However, Shahidi once again turned it down. Replays confirmed that the ball had indeed taken a thick edge before going to the keeper.

These missed chances cost Afghanistan dearly, as India comfortably crossed the 400-run mark. However, the visitors managed to fight back later, picking up three quick wickets as India reached 475/6 at lunch. The hosts added 107 runs in 25 overs after resuming the day at 368/3.

Gill got out for 126 off Mohammad Saleem, after adding 23 from his overnight 103. He hit 15 fours and one six from 177 balls he faced. Saleem also dismissed Dhruv Jurel for 19.

Pant was the third batter getting out in the first session of the day after making 81 off 121 balls. He added 31 runs to his 50 overnight before losing his wicket off the bowling of Hashmatullah Shahidi.

(With PTI Inputs)

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