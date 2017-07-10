Women's World Cup, India Vs Sri Lanka: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV

India will take on Sri Lanka in the ICC Women's World Cup on Wednesday

High on confidence after three wins on the trot, India would look to continue their unbeaten streak and take another step towards a semifinal berth when they face a lowly Sri Lanka in the ICC Women's World Cup on Wednesday. The Indians, enjoying a good run, would certainly start as overwhelming favourites against Sri Lanka, who have looked below-par in the tournament so far with three defeats from as many matches. If there's anything called momentum in cricket, it is with the Indian team at the moment.

When will the India vs Sri Lanka Women's World Cup match be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka Women's World Cup match will be played on July 5.

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka Women's World Cup match be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka Women's World Cup match will be played at the County Ground, Derby.

How do I watch India vs Sri Lanka Women's World Cup match live?

The India vs Sri Lanka Women's World Cup match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1+ and Star Sports HD.

What time does the live coverage of the India vs Sri Lanka Women's World Cup match start?

The live broadcast of the India vs Sri Lanka Women's World Cup match will start at 3 PM (IST).

Where can you follow the India vs Sri Lanka Women's World Cup match online?

The match can be streamed online at Hotstar.