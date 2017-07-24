 
Piers Morgan Takes A Fresh Swipe At Virender Sehwag Who Hits Back

Updated: 24 July 2017 23:27 IST

The two have been taking pot shots at one another on Twitter for a while now, leading to much interest among the followers.

The banter between Sehwag and Morgan has been on for quite a while, and well followed it is too. © NDTV

The banter on Twitter between former India opener Virender Sehwag and British journalist Piers Morgan has been on for quite a while, and well followed it is too. Morgan jumped on the opportunity to take a swipe at Sehwag after India lost the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 final to England at Lord's on Sunday. "You OK, buddy @virendersehwag? #WWC2017final ???," Morgan tweeted mentioning Sehwag on Twitter.

The two had been at each other for quite a while now, with the bragging rights shifting from one to the other and keeping everyone interested.
 
But since India had failed to win their maiden title, many thought Sehwag might ignore Morgan and his tweet. But, when it comes to cricket, no one can stop Sehwag.
 
"Me and all of India prouder even in this loss than you can ever be mate. We fought well &will only get better & stronger. Enjoy for a change!" responded Sehwag.

The Indian women's cricket team, playing their second World Cup final after 2005, suffered a middle and lower-order batting collapse to lose by nine runs in a nail-biting final.

 

Topics : Virender Sehwag ICC Women's World Cup 2017 India Women Cricket
Highlights
  • India lost the World Cup final by 9 runs
  • India had defeated Australia in semifinals
  • Punam Raut scored 86 runs
