 
don't
miss
All Sports
ICC Women's World Cup 19 Jun 17 to 23 Jul 17
Cricket

Live Cricket Score, Women's World Cup, India Vs New Zealand: Early Setback For India As Punam Raut Falls

Updated: 15 July 2017 15:20 IST

Live Cricket Score, India vs New Zealand: Mithali Raj and team will look to regain their momentum back and seal the last semi-final berth.

Live Cricket Score, Women's World Cup, India Vs New Zealand: Early Setback For India As Punam Raut Falls
Live cricket score, India vs New Zealand: The match is being played at County Ground, Derby. © Twitter

When the India began their ICC Women's World Cup 2017 campaign, things looked bright and hopeful. They began with a fine win over one of the favourites, hosts England, and then scored wins of the Pakistan, the West Indies and Sri Lanka and looked on top of the world with four straight wins. Then the wheels began wobbling as they went down to South Africa and Australia, and now face a powerful New Zealand unit at Derby on Saturday in a must-win match if they want to keep their campaign alive. (Live Scorecard)

Catch all the live cricket action between India and New Zealand from Derby here.

15:20 IST: After the end of five overs, India are 15 for one.

15:14 IST: OUT! Lea Tahuhu strikes for New Zealand, dismisses Punam Raut for four.

15:11 IST: Four! Mandhana hits the first boundary of the match.

15:09 IST: And India are off the mark after 2.3 overs.

15:07 IST: Second over gone, India are yet to get off the mark.

15:03 IST: Brilliant maiden first over from Kasperek.

15:01 IST: Leigh Kasperek is opening the bowling for New Zealand.

15:00 IST: Smriti Mandhana and Punam Raut are opening the batting for India.

14:35 IST: New Zealand captain Suzie Bates has won the toss and elected to field.

14:30 IST: Toss time!!

14:20 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the virtual quarterfinal clash between India and New Zealand. A win for either team will see them seal a place in the last four.

India are on the 4th spot on the points table as of now, but a loss would push them out of semi-final contention. At Bristol, they were defeated by a dominant Australia by eight wickets, despite a fighting century from Punam Raut, and a record breaking 69 from captain Mithali Raj. Whoever wins on Saturday will secure the last remaining semi-final spot with hosts England, South Africa and defending champions Australia already qualifying for the last four.

Topics : India Women New Zealand Women Mithali Raj Cricket Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs ICC Women's World Cup 2017
Get the latest ICC Women's World Cup 2017 news, check ICC Women's World Cup 2017 schedule, WWC live score & WWC Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
India Vs Australia, Highlights, ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Australia Beat India By 8 Wickets
India Vs Australia, Highlights, ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Australia Beat India By 8 Wickets
Highlights, India (IND) vs West Indies (WI): Evin Lewis Powers West Indies To 9-Wicket Win Over India
Highlights, India (IND) vs West Indies (WI): Evin Lewis Powers West Indies To 9-Wicket Win Over India
India vs West Indies T20, Highlights: Evin Lewis Ton Helps West Indies Beat India By 9 Wickets
India vs West Indies T20, Highlights: Evin Lewis Ton Helps West Indies Beat India By 9 Wickets
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 10 July 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.