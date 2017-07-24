 
BCCI Plans Grand Felicitation For Indian Women's Team

Updated: 24 July 2017 14:51 IST

At the ceremony, the players will be presented with cheques of Rs 50 lakh each while the support staff will receive will Rs 25 lakh each, as announced by the BCCI before the final.

The BCCI is planning a grand felicitation for the Indian women's cricket team. © Twitter

New Delhi: The BCCI is planning a grand felicitation for the Indian women's cricket team, which won a billion hearts despite a heartbreaking loss in the World Cup final at Lord's on Sunday. The team is scheduled to return home in batches from Wednesday onwards. The date and venue for the felicitation has not been finalised yet and will be done after checking the availability of the players. At the ceremony, the players will be presented with cheques of Rs 50 lakh each while the support staff will receive will Rs 25 lakh each, as announced by the BCCI before the final.

Efforts are also on for a players' interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who richly praised the women for taking India to their first final in 12 years.

"They lost the final but made the nation proud with their performance. The BCCI will organise a felicitation for the team and we are also trying to fix up a meeting with Prime Minister Modi," a BCCI official close to the development, told PTI.

"There is a feeling (among the BCCI and COA) that the surge in popularity of the women's game should be cashed in on. One way to build on the World Cup gains is by having a women's IPL.

"The focus now should immediately turn to the World T20 next year," the official added.

The Madhya Pradesh government has also announced Rs 50 lakh award for the Indian women's cricket team.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that the award will be given to the team at a grand ceremony.

"MP Govt. will felicitate @BCCIWomen World Cup team in a grand ceremony in Bhopal & award a prize of Rs. 50 lakhs," Chouhan tweeted.

 

