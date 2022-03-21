Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof took a sigh of relief after her side defeated West Indies by eight wickets in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2022 at Seddon Park here on Monday. With this win, Pakistan registered their first points on the board in the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup. The result is a big dent in the West Indies' hope of qualifying for the semis.

"A sigh of relief firstly. We wanted this win badly. We came close but couldn't get over the line. Credit to everyone and we would like to think ahead and move upwards. We just wanted to enjoy the game, think of the process and not the result," said Bismah Maroof in the post-match presentation.

Maroof and Omaima Sohail sealed the deal for Pakistan. Maroof remained unbeaten on 20 while Sohail scored 22 as celebrations erupted in the Pakistan camp with an eight-wicket win.

"It was just about picking balls where we could hit. Muneeba was brilliant and Omaima and I just wanted to finish the game in the end. We wanted this win. We have spoken about our mistakes in the group (matches) and we would like to take this momentum forward," Maroof added.

Pakistan's spinners restricted West Indies to 89/7 in 20 overs. Nida Dar, in particular, was mighty impressive, registering figures of 4/10 in her four overs.