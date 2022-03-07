India wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh pulled off a spectacular stumping in India's comprehensive 107-run win over Pakistan in the ICC Women's World Cup in Mount Maunganui on Sunday. With Pakistan chasing 245 and Aliya Riaz at the crease, India's Rajeshwari Gayakwad managed to deceive the batter with some devious spin off the pitch. Richa Ghosh showed quick reflexes and immediately grabbed the stumping opportunity to send Riaz back to the pavilion. During the game, Ghosh also became the first ever player to be involved in five or more dismissals on World Cup debut.

Here is the video of the stumping:

Earlier on Sunday, the Indian team thrashed arch-rivals Pakistan by 107 runs to begin their campaign in the tournament on a rousing note, the much-anticipated face-off ending in a no contest.

Opting to bat after the coin landed in India's favour, in-form opener Smriti Mandhana, Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar struck useful half-centuries to help their team recover from an early wobble and post 244 for seven at the Bay Oval.

Chasing a tricky target of 245, Pakistan fell way short of the mark and were all out for 137 in 43 overs, losing their 11th straight game against neighbours India in the 50-over format.

Left-arm spinner Gayakwad did the star turn with the ball, returning with excellent figures of 4/31 after her full quota of 10 overs.

Seasoned pacer Jhulan Goswami bowled very well to finish the game with impressive figures of 2/29, while there were also two wickets for Rana (2/27), capping off her fine all-round show.

(With PTI inputs)