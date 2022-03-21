The Indian women's cricket team will take on Bangladesh in their penultimate league game at the Seddon Park in Hamilton in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2022. India, who have four points in five games, will look to get back to winning ways after losing their last game against Australia in a last-over thriller. Bangladesh, on the other hand, have only two points from four games played so far and will look to upset their Asian neighbors and try to spoil their bid to reach the semis.

Where will India vs Bangladesh, ICC Women's World Cup match be played?

The India vs Bangladesh, ICC Women's World Cup match will be played at the Seddon Park in Hamilton.

When will the India vs Bangladesh, ICC Women's World Cup match be played?

The India vs Bangladesh, ICC Women's World Cup match will be played on Tuesday, March 22.

What time will India vs Bangladesh, ICC Women's World Cup match begin?

The India vs Bangladesh, ICC Women's World Cup match will begin at 06:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Bangladesh, ICC Women's World Cup match?

The India vs Bangladesh, ICC Women's World Cup match will be broadcast on Star Network.

Where to watch live streaming of India vs Bangladesh, ICC Women's World Cup match?

Promoted

The live streaming for India vs Bangladesh, ICC Women's World Cup match will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)