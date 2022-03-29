Story ProgressBack to home
Australia and West Indies will square off in the first semi-final of the Women's World Cup at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Wednesday. Heading into the contest, Meg Lanning and Co are the clear favourites after being unbeaten in the competition so far. West Indies made it to the semi-finals after South Africa managed to defeat India in a thrilling encounter. But one cannot count out Stafanie Taylor's side as they defeated New Zealand and England in the group stages. Ahead of a crucial game, Australia received a huge blow as Ellyse Perry was ruled out of the semi-final clash. (LIVE SCORECARD)
It is time for the semi-finals in the ICC Women's World Cup, 2022 and the first semi-final will be played between the six-time champions, Australia and West Indies at Wellington. Both these sides have fought hard in the round-robin stage and the Australians have been simply sensational as they won seven games on the trot and are unbeaten coming into the semi-final. Australia Women are a very dominant side and they have performed exceedingly well in all three departments. Their skipper, Meg Lanning has been leading from the front and is also the second-highest run-getter in this competition. However, this is a side that is not dependent only on a few individuals as all of their players can win games on their own. Rachael Haynes has also been in top form with the bat and their bowling has also been upto the mark more often than not. The Aussies will be high on confidence heading into this big game and they certainly start as favourites. West Indies Women, on the other hand, haven't had the best of times since they won their first two games, as they have been inconsistent in all the departments. They managed to win just three out of the seven games, one of which was abandoned due to rain. It is their bowling that has helped them to qualify for the semi-final and their batters will need to bring their A-game coming into the semi-final, especially against Australia. The likes of Hayley Matthews, Deandra Dottin and skipper, Stafanie Taylor would be keen to put their best foot forward heading into this is crunch game. It was because of a South African win against India, West Indies got the backdoor entry. The Windies have played well in patches but against Australia, they can't afford to make many mistakes as they are too good a side to not take advantage of those mistakes. This semi-final proves to be a cracking contest and it will be interesting to see which side progresses through to the final. Who do you think will come out victorious?