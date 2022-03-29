Australia and West Indies will square off in the first semi-final of the Women's World Cup at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Wednesday. Heading into the contest, Meg Lanning and Co are the clear favourites after being unbeaten in the competition so far. West Indies made it to the semi-finals after South Africa managed to defeat India in a thrilling encounter. But one cannot count out Stafanie Taylor's side as they defeated New Zealand and England in the group stages. Ahead of a crucial game, Australia received a huge blow as Ellyse Perry was ruled out of the semi-final clash. (LIVE SCORECARD)

