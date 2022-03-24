BANW vs PAKW, Women's World Cup, Live Updates:Australia will be looking to finish the league stage of the 2022 Women's World Cup with a perfect record as they take on Bangladesh in their final match before the knockout stages. With 12 points from six matches, Australia Women have already ensured they will top the league table. They have been in dominant form, winning all their matches without any scares in a tournament that has seen thrillers aplenty. Bangladesh, meanwhile, have only won one match thus far in the World Cup and will have only pride to play for when they step out onto the Basin Reserve. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the LIVE UPDATESof the ICC Women's World Cup match between England and Pakistan from the Basin Reserve in Wellington