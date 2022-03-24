Story ProgressBack to home
Bangladesh vs Australia, Women's World Cup, LIVE Updates: Australia Aim To Maintain Perfect Record vs Bangladesh
BANW vs AUSW, Women's World Cup, Live Updates: Australia Women will be looking to complete the league stage with a perfect record.
Australia Women have been in stunning form in the 2022 Women's World Cup.© AFP
BANW vs PAKW, Women's World Cup, Live Updates:Australia will be looking to finish the league stage of the 2022 Women's World Cup with a perfect record as they take on Bangladesh in their final match before the knockout stages. With 12 points from six matches, Australia Women have already ensured they will top the league table. They have been in dominant form, winning all their matches without any scares in a tournament that has seen thrillers aplenty. Bangladesh, meanwhile, have only won one match thus far in the World Cup and will have only pride to play for when they step out onto the Basin Reserve. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Match 25, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, 2022, Mar 25, 2022
BD-W
AU-W
Basin Reserve, Wellington
% chance to win
AU-W 89%
BD-W 11%
